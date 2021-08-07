Unclaimed $500K lotto ticket sold at Food 4 Less in LaPlace set to expire next week

LAPLACE — An unclaimed $500,000 Louisiana Lottery ticket sold at the Food 4 Less grocery store in LaPlace is set to expire on Thursday, Aug. 12. According to Louisiana Lottery rules, winners of draw-style games must claim prizes within 180 days of the drawing. If the prize remains unclaimed after the deadline passes, it will be deposited into the Lottery’s unclaimed prize fund. Funds are then returned to the players through increased payouts on player promotions and instant-win games.