Returning to college — Mitigation post-COVID & avoiding substance abuse

Returning to the new school year will be different for some students. Many states are seeing increased cases with the Delta Variant or are implementing new COVID mandates. However, America is finally being unmasked. America’s young people are of a statistically low risk from COVID based on the CDC’s own data and should mitigate their own risk. Returning to college will present challenges, whether post-COVID hurdles, adjusting to on-campus learning or avoiding issues with substance use—there are going to be certain risks and challenges.