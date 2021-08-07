Mickey Roussel returns to Riverside Academy

RESERVE — Former longtime coach Mickey Roussel, namesake of Riverside Academy’s football stadium, will coach the Rebels golf team for the 2021-2022 school year. Roussel was part of the Riverside Academy staff for 33 years and led the Rebels football team for 22 years before stepping down from the position in December 2011. When his years as a student are taken into account, Roussel was part of the Rebels family for more than 40 years.