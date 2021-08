Combined company brings together 67 years of successfully delivering data-powered solutions to small and medium-sized businesses. Data Axle, the leading provider of data, data-driven marketing and real-time intelligence solutions, today announced that it has acquired Exact Data, a leading provider of multi-channel direct marketing solutions. Exact Data will be integrated into Data Axle’s Data Axle USA division. Through the acquisition, Data Axle USA can now offer the industry’s most comprehensive set of data-driven marketing solutions for the SMB market from the ease and accessibility of Exact Data’s online platform to Data Axle USA’s powerful suite of products and services. This acquisition also substantially expands the Data Axle USA client base, bolstering its total SMB client count to over 40,000 organizations.