Moustakas will sit against Cleveland on Monday. Moustakas and Eugenio Suarez are expected to platoon at third base down the stretch. The Reds deviated from that plan Sunday, starting Suarez at the hot corner even with righty Bryse Wilson on the mound for the Pirates, but that was presumably because they didn't want Moustakas starting three straight games immediately after returning from a long absence. Lefty Sam Hentges will be on the mound for Cleveland on Monday, so Moustakas will again sit in favor of Suarez.