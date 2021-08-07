Sweet corn entrepreneur says profits more fun than picking

ELM CREEK, Neb. (AP) — Brynen Stauffer sits in the bed of his 1966 Ford 7.3 Power Stroke pickup with a large mound of sweet corn at his feet. A customer from Oklahoma pulls into the Tractor Supply parking lot next to Stauffer’s shiny teal pickup and requests six dozen ears of corn. As Stauffer bags the corn, the customers explains that she brings home sweet corn every year to share with family and friends. Stauffer charges $6 for 13 ears of corn.