A mudslide blocked a section of State Road 38 near Red River last Friday (July 30) after a heavy rain downpour caused mud to flow down the hill and into the road. The road was closed for approximately two hours, with traffic halted in both directions as multiple agencies tended to the situation, just near the Red River town limits. Red River Public Works, the Red River Fire Department, the Taos County Sheriff’s Office, the Red River Marshal’s Office and the New Mexico Department of Transportation all assisted with the event.