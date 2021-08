Prudential Financial has raised its dividend by 46.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.06. 111,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,155,151. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $60.16 and a 52 week high of $109.17.