Brohm, Purdue welcome back fans as camp opens at Ross-Ade

WEST LAFAYETTE – More people were in the stands at Ross-Ade Stadium on Friday than there were during the entire 2020 Purdue football season. The Boilermakers have opened their first six fall camp practices to the public – the next five are at their outdoor practice facility rather than the stadium – and several hundred fans populated the bleachers for the team's opening workout of camp, the first fans to sit in those seats since the end of the 2019 season after fans were prohibited in the Big Ten last season because of the coronavirus pandemic.