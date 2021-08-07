Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Brohm, Purdue welcome back fans as camp opens at Ross-Ade

By DYLAN SINN
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST LAFAYETTE – More people were in the stands at Ross-Ade Stadium on Friday than there were during the entire 2020 Purdue football season. The Boilermakers have opened their first six fall camp practices to the public – the next five are at their outdoor practice facility rather than the stadium – and several hundred fans populated the bleachers for the team's opening workout of camp, the first fans to sit in those seats since the end of the 2019 season after fans were prohibited in the Big Ten last season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

journalgazette.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Purdue#Welcome Back#American Football#Ross Ade#Snider
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
West Lafayette, INfordcountyrecord.com

Brohm adds pair to Purdue football staff

WEST LAFAYETTE – Purdue head football coach Jeff Brohm announced a pair of additions to his staff with the hiring of quality control David Elson and director of player development Mel Mills. "I'm very pleased to have these two outstanding individuals join the staff," Brohm said. "They fit perfectly with...
College Sportssaturdaytradition.com

10 biggest questions I have as Purdue enters preseason camp

Coming off a sub-par season in which Purdue lost four in a row — a streak it carries into 2021 — Jeff Brohm’s Boilermakers have a lot of questions. Defensively, Purdue has an entirely new staff, and on offense, it still hasn’t solved the QB quandary. Those questions and more below.
West Lafayette, INPosted by
BoilermakersCountry

5 Burning Questions as Purdue Football Heads Into Fall Camp

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Fall camp is right at the doorstep for the Purdue football program, and with it comes several unanswered questions. Coach Jeff Brohm and the Boilermakers are coming off a 2-4 season, and they haven't recorded a winning record since his first year with the program in 2017. Purdue has overhauled its defensive staff, but a starting signal-caller on the offensive side of the ball has yet to be determined.
NFLtheuconnblog.com

UConn football opponent preview: Purdue

Purdue is a perennial Big Ten cellar-dweller that might be a mid-tier team this year. The Boilermakers are not likely to make any serious waves nationally but still should challenge UConn when they travel to Rentschler Field on Saturday, September 11 at 3 p.m. for the Huskies’ third game of the season. It will be the first-ever meeting between these two programs.
NFLRevenge of the Birds

Arizona Cardinals to host a ‘Welcome back to the fans’ today

Happy Saturday one and all. We have a great event for the Arizona Cardinals today, here is all the information you need to know. As part of a league-wide “Back Together Saturday” initiative to celebrate the return of football the Arizona Cardinals and all 31 other NFL teams will host an expected 200,000 fans at practices across the country this Saturday, July 31.
Ohio StateDayton Daily News

Ohio State Buckeyes: Roster of available players reportedly shrinks by 2

A rebuilding Ohio State secondary lost some potential depth this week with the injury of Jaylen Johnson. LettermanRow.com first reported Johnson will miss the season with knee injury. ExploreWhat to know about the Buckeyes' secondary. A freshman from Cincinnati, Johnson is a three-star prospect from LaSalle High School who was...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Broncos RB Reportedly Carted Off Field With Injury

The Denver Broncos were dealt a tough blow at training camp on Thursday afternoon as one of their top-three running backs went down with an apparent injury at practice, rendering his status unknown just two days before the team’s preseason opener. According to Mike Klis of 9News, former Minnesota Vikings...
NFLYardbarker

Cardinals: Welcome Back Corey

The Cardinals hit the practice field in pads for the first time Tuesday, and after re-signing with the team late Monday afternoon, nose tackle Corey Peters was all smiles. Peters did not practice Tuesday and joined the team on the sideline when he arrived late in practice along with injured linemate Jordan Phillips. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Peters would begin practicing “at some point this week.” Peters was not placed on active/physically unable to perform Tuesday.
NFLNews4Jax.com

Excitement everywhere as Jaguars welcome fans back to practice

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was a welcome back to football for Jaguars fans on Thursday. For the first time since 2019, the Jaguars practiced in front of fans, and it was quite the sight for both fans and players. While coronavirus safety protocols were still in place — fans had...
Macomb, ILmcdonoughvoice.com

Macomb ready to welcome back fans this fall

MACOMB – With high school sports scheduled to start practice next week, teams and fans know it will not be long until games are contested. After a year of limited attendance for indoor sports, Macomb athletic director Steve Horrell knows fans are champing at the bit to be back at games and as of now, the Bombers are hoping to accommodate.
NFLPosted by
WGN TV

After a year wait, Bears welcome fans to training camp at Halas Hall

LAKE FOREST – It’s something old and something new at the same time for the Bears and their players. Fans have been at training camps in the past, often coming out in strong numbers when the team was still working out in Bourbonnais. But things are a little different in 2021 as the Bears start their summer workouts ahead of their season which will start on September 12th.
NFLArizona Cardinals

Welcome Back Fans, And A Training Camp Practice Aftermath

That felt like a training camp practice. Fans in the stands, many constantly calling out to Chandler Jones in particular -- the linebacker often returning a smile or a wave throughout Friday's workout -- and it was the first practice that felt at least a little pre-pandemic. It feels even moreso now, with my ability to write some things beyond the stretching, because with fans in the building we have a lot more leeway on what to report.
NFLNews4Jax.com

Jaguars training camp ‘21: Players feel the energy with fans back

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Feel that energy? Jaguars players sure do. After the third day of training camp, Brandon Linder said this was the most energy he has ever seen. I can agree with that statement. Urban Meyer has definitely changed the energy around the team. They did a good job of bringing in energetic and competitive free agents who have helped to up the intensity on the practice field.

Comments / 0

Community Policy