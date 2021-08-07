Report lays bare college sports inequities
A scathing report on the NCAA released this week showed what, sadly, was obvious: The Indiana-based college sports behemoth treats its women's and men's athletes differently. The differences had been clear for years in how it marketed and promoted women's sports, with markedly less fanfare than its men's offerings. The dichotomy was notably laid bare in March, when social media posts from female athletes showed much less attention paid to their facilities during the women's basketball tournament.journalgazette.net
