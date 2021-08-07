Report lays bare college sports inequities

Just when we're saying on a podcast this morning that, no, the expansion and realignment news isn't coming as fast or as frequently as you might have expected there is a headline that steals your attention: The Big 12 and Pac-12 commissioners are meeting to discuss a partnership. Nationally, that is nowhere near the level of "Texas and Oklahoma will join the SEC." Locally, it's nowhere near as desirable as "WVU will join the ACC." Near as we can tell, this is exploratory in principle, and no outcomes are guaranteed merely because the two sides met during a time when meeting and exploration are good ideas. Without details, we can't be sure if the get-together itself produced any good ideas.