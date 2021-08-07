Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Report lays bare college sports inequities

By Editorials
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 6 days ago

A scathing report on the NCAA released this week showed what, sadly, was obvious: The Indiana-based college sports behemoth treats its women's and men's athletes differently. The differences had been clear for years in how it marketed and promoted women's sports, with markedly less fanfare than its men's offerings. The dichotomy was notably laid bare in March, when social media posts from female athletes showed much less attention paid to their facilities during the women's basketball tournament.

journalgazette.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Sports#Basketball#Ncaa Division I#Kaplan Hecker Fink Llp#Cbs#Turner#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

J.R. Smith Is Trying To Play Another Sport In College

On Wednesday afternoon, the sporting world learned that former NBA star J.R. Smith is headed back to college. The former Cleveland Cavaliers guard is enrolling at North Carolina A&T State University to pursue a degree in liberal studies. While he’s there Smith wants to be part of one of the school’s athletic teams.
Wisconsin StateAPG of Wisconsin

Local athletes continuing sports careers in college

A bevy of athletes from the area will be continuing their pursuits at universities across the state of Wisconsin and beyond in 2021. This group includes Washburn High School’s Lily Wheeler, volleyball at the University of Puget Sound, and Caitlin Wheeler, volleyball at Brandeis University. Ashland High School Athletic Director...
College SportsMinneapolis Star Tribune

With college sports in flux, NCAA set to overhaul itself

The NCAA Board of Governors on Friday called for a constitutional convention in November, the first step toward launching dramatic reform in how the sprawling, multibillion-dollar enterprise of college sports is governed for years to come. In the wake of a stinging loss in the Supreme Court and radical changes...
College SportsWTAJ

1v1: CBS Sports’ Chris Hummer explores the future of college football

A new era in college football begins with Oklahoma and Texas’s departure for the Southeastern Conference. To discuss what’s next, CBS Sports writer Chris Hummer joined me to talk about the future of the sport. Hummer and I discuss the implications of realignment and the potential of super conferences. HE even names two teams he thinks the Big Ten should as conference look to add more teams.
NFLBeaumont Enterprise

OPINION: Lure of more money just changed college sports forever

College sports as you know changed forever over three weeks in July, and the reasons why were two developments involving money. One of them, the ability of college athletes to profit from the use of their name, image or likeness is positive. The other — plans by Texas and Oklahoma to join the SEC — is not so good.
Brooklyn, NYBrooklyn Daily Eagle

Scholastic Roundup: The changing face of college sports

So, what will be the repercussions when — or if – the University of Texas and Oklahoma University leave the Big 12 Conference for the greener pastures of the Southeastern Conference (SEC)?. Who better to ask than former LIU Athletic Director, Jerry Donner?. “Texas and Oklahoma going to the SEC...
College Sports247Sports

WATCH: College sports no longer able to preserve what made them unique

Just when we're saying on a podcast this morning that, no, the expansion and realignment news isn't coming as fast or as frequently as you might have expected there is a headline that steals your attention: The Big 12 and Pac-12 commissioners are meeting to discuss a partnership. Nationally, that is nowhere near the level of "Texas and Oklahoma will join the SEC." Locally, it's nowhere near as desirable as "WVU will join the ACC." Near as we can tell, this is exploratory in principle, and no outcomes are guaranteed merely because the two sides met during a time when meeting and exploration are good ideas. Without details, we can't be sure if the get-together itself produced any good ideas.
Syracuse, NYnny360.com

College sports: Syracuse women’s hoops coach Quentin Hillsman resigns

Quentin Hillsman resigned under a cloud Monday after 15 seasons as head coach of the Syracuse women’s basketball program. The school launched an external investigation of Hillsman in June following a report in The Athletic alleging that he had engaged in “inappropriate behavior” that included “unwanted physical contact, threats and bullying.”
Texas Statetexasstandard.org

How Will Texas’ College Sports Shakeup Affect Student Athletes?

Life comes at you fast in the college football world. This time last week, rumors began to burble up from blogs and message boards that the University of Texas at Austin and the University of Oklahoma were planning to join the Southeastern Conference and leave the Big 12 – an athletic association they helped found, and have since held up as the two money-making tent poles. Now we know that those rumors were true, as both schools have announced they will head to the SEC in 2025.
Peru, NYsuncommunitynews.com

Nighthawks set college sports plans

PERU | Four members of the Peru senior class announced their intentions to continue their pursuit of athletics in college at the signing day ceremony held at the school in May. Bri Brousseau, Emily Beattie, Zach Swyers, and Austin Davis each signed their letters of intent to continue their sporting...
College Sports247Sports

Daily Delivery: Heartland Sports lays out a solid formula for Pac-12/Big 12 schedule alliance

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Heartland Sports writer Robert Graves laid out of very workable formula for a scheduling alliance between the Big 12 (at eight schools) and the Pac-12 (at 12 schools) that could bolster the schedules for both conferences. As Fitz explains, he would prefer the Big 12 return to 12 schools, but if the plan is to stay at eight, adding three Pac-12 games per Big 12 school, which means two Big 12 games per Pac-12 school, would give the conferences solid 10-game schedules with two other games free to schedule non-conference games.
College SportsPosted by
NJ.com

Wagering on local college sports is a smart bet for New Jersey | Opinion

A recent Fairleigh Dickinson University poll projected a dim — but not foregone — conclusion for the future of residents being able to bet legally on local New Jersey college sports, which will be a public question on the Nov. 2 ballot. Almost half of the respondents opposed the measure, with the remaining half evenly split between those in favor or people who were undecided.
College Sportssportswar.com

Fandom in college sports is cyclical and has a timeline

For students and recent graduates, they’re directly attached to the university and for many, they follow the programs closely. Then life happens. You get a job 300 miles away, marry a spouse from another school, have kids, soccer, cub scouts, church, high school, more pressing job responsibilities. So when that graduate is 40, 50, 60 is there passion anything like it was when they were 21? Of course not. But for every 40-year old grad, there is a 21-year old grad that has the passion, of course being mindful the university you love has changed a lot in 20+ years. But in our hearts, we still bleed orange and maroon, even though we’ve got lots more stuff to concern ourselves with now then when we were 21.
NFL247Sports

CBS Sports releases college football preseason top 130

Tackling preseason rankings is a difficult task ahead of fall camp when depth charts are still being decided and group of teams outside of the perceived elite could surprise us all in a few weeks. That being said, the experts at CBS Sports and 247Sports have come together to try and power-rank all 130 college football programs in the FBS ranks this month prior to openers.
Dallas, TXDallas News

LISTEN: How college sports may never be the same

For decades, the NCAA did not allow its student athletes to earn money, despite the millions of dollars it rakes in annually. That’s all changing following a ruling by the U.S Supreme Court in June that opened the door for student athletes to earn money on their name, image and likeness (NIL). Locally, the verdict is even impacting high school athletics, as Southlake Carroll quarterback Quinn Ewers — widely regarded as the top prep football prospect in the country — has announced he will forgo his senior season to enroll early at Ohio State in order to capitalize on NIL opportunities.
College SportsPottsville Republican Herald

COLLEGE SPORTS: Anczarski gets Big East major awards

Thought for the Day — We should all try to make our world a little brighter. Author Edith Wharton had a thought about how best to do that. She said, “There are two ways of spreading light: to be the candle or the mirror that reflects it.”. The Higher Education...

Comments / 0

Community Policy