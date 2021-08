Olympics: Day Seven Finals Heat Sheets Released; Dressel, McKeown, Ledecky Each Aiming for Second Individual Gold. The heat sheets have been posted for seventh of eight mornings of finals action at the 2021 Olympics. Beginning at 10:30 a.m. Tokyo time Saturday morning (9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT Friday in the USA), the session will feature three straight finals to begin, the men’s 100 butterfly, women’s 200 backstroke and women’s 800 freestyle. Those races will be followed by semifinals in the men’s 50 freestyle and women’s 50 freestyle before the session concludes with the final of the mixed 400 medley relay, being contested in the Olympics for the first time.