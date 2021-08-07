Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Allen County, IN

County, officer settle gender-bias case

By DEVAN FILCHAK
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 6 days ago

Corrections worker claims shift change discriminatory. The Allen County commissioners approved a settlement Friday in a case involving a sheriff's department correctional officer who alleged the department discriminated against her because of her gender. Lisa R. Bowman said she was switched to a different shift and was replaced with a...

journalgazette.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
Allen County, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
Allen County, IN
Society
County
Allen County, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gender#County Attorney#Seniority
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Greenville County, SCwspa.com

SC Supreme Court affirms criminal conviction of Will Lewis

The criminal conviction of former Greenville county sheriff Will Lewis has been affirmed by the South Carolina Supreme Court. Lewis was convicted of common law misconduct in office and misconduct by a public officer. He was accused of misusing his position and county resources to pursue an affair with his...
Fort Wayne, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Murder case ends in mistrial

Jurors deliberated more than six hours but couldn't reach a verdict Wednesday in a murder case where no gun, shell casing, projectile or weapon was found. Kennisha Jackson, 20, who argued she acted in self-defense when she shot Diquan Meriwether, 19, at her home Jan. 14, 2020, will face a jury once again. Attorneys and Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent are expected to decide next week when a new trial will be scheduled.
Allen County, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Allen courts: Judges may require people to wear masks in courtrooms

Judges and magistrates now have the option to require people to wear masks in courtrooms and other congregate settings because of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. Allen County Circuit and Superior courts are updating their policy, which is effective immediately and applies to the Allen County Courthouse, Meeks Justice Center, the Courthouse Annex and the Allen County Juvenile Center.
Baltimore County, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Requiring Masks In County Offices

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County will require face coverings in county offices and facilities effective Friday. The announcement was made in light of rising Covid cases as a result of the highly contagious Delta variant. On Thursday Maryland reported over 1,000 new cases within 24 hours for the first time since April. “This commonsense step will help limit the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health and safety of our workforce and visitors to our buildings and facilities,” said Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski. “I thank our dedicated employees for helping us keep each other, our loved ones, and our community safe. We continue to closely monitor key metrics and the advice of scientific experts and remain committed to taking whatever steps are necessary to protect public health.” Baltimore County is now within the CDC’s substantial transmission zone, (50-99 cases per 100,000 residents) officials said. “We must use all the tools in our arsenal to defeat this deadly virus,” said Baltimore County Health Officer Dr. Gregory Wm. Branch. “We are working to get the vaccine into the arms of all of our eligible residents. Until that is accomplished, wearing masks inside County facilities will go a long way toward decreasing the spread.”
BusinessBBC

Former B&M worker settles disability discrimination case

A former B&M worker has settled a disability discrimination case against his past employer. Harvey Spence, who has a learning disability, took a case alleging harassment against the retailer. Mr Spence, from east Belfast, settled the case for £5,000 without his former employer admitting liability. The 19-year-old claims he was...
South Bend, INUS News and World Report

Indiana County Settles With Wrongfully Jailed Former Inmate

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana county has reached a financial settlement with a former inmate who was wrongfully jailed for more than 40 days after being charged in two counties for the same offense. St. Joseph County's commissioners recently approved a $12,500 settlement for Ian McQueen, 42,...
High Point, NCPosted by
High Point Enterprise

Fastenal settles discrimination case

HIGH POINT — Fastenal Co. has agreed to settle a federal gender-discrimination case stemming from its High Point facility. The U.S. Department of Labor announced that the company will pay a total of $168,000 in back wages and interest to 483 women who applied for positions at Fastenal’s distribution center on Premier Drive from Dec. 7, 2016, through July 31, 2018.
Allen County, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Allen commissioners settle gender-discrimination case

The Allen County commissioners approved a settlement today in a case involving a sheriff's department correctional officer who alleged she was discriminated against because of her gender. Lisa R. Bowman said she was switched to a different shift and replaced with a male correctional officer who was not as qualified....
Grant County, WAWenatchee World

Office/Clerical Grant County...

Grant County Fire District 3 is seeking applicants for a part-time department secretary. The position of department secretary will adhering to a 20 - 40-hour work week. Salary range will be based on experience and qualifications. Application may be obtained from our website: www.gcfd3.net or may be picked up at 1201 Central Ave S., Quincy or call 509-787-2713.
Branch County, MIthedailyreporter.com

Airport board told to settle tree case

Attorneys for Bob Worley informed the Branch County Airport board he would sell the air rights above his home for $32,000 and it could cut down all the trees on his property. Branch County Commissioners told airport manager Joe Best and airport board chair Mike Kelley to offer less to settle an ongoing issue during a Thursday commission work session. Two of the commissioners, Tim Stoll and Tom Matthew, not to expect the county general fund to pay any of the expenses.
Johnson County, WYSheridan Media

Johnson County Settles in Vanguard Energy Lawsuit

Johnson County’s Commissioners voted to accept a settlement in their lawsuit against Vanguard Energy, now known as Grizzly Energy, LLC. At their Tuesday meeting, held at a special time of 4pm, the commission entered into an executive session. Coming out afterwards they announced their settlement agreement. Grizzly Energy has offered...
Murray, UTvalleyjournals.com

Murray pays out $152,000 to settle racial bias suit

Murray City settles suit alleging racial profiling by one of its police officers. (Shaun Delliskave/City Journals) Murray City has settled a civil lawsuit for $152,000 filed against the city and a police officer alleging racial profiling. The suit revolves around a 2018 traffic stop in which Donna Miller, a Black woman, was pulled over by Murray City police officer Jarom Allred, who thought she was driving under the influence.

Comments / 0

Community Policy