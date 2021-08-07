Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Allen County, IN

Commissioners set guidelines on public comments

By DEVAN FILCHAK
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Allen County commissioners announced guidelines Friday to the public comment section of its meetings. The commissioners previously didn't have any guidelines for public comments. Last week's meeting lasted six minutes and was followed by 28 minutes of public comment from four people who shared their concerns about coronavirus-related restrictions and vaccinations. Two of those people went up more than once to speak.

journalgazette.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allen County, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Government
County
Allen County, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Facebook Live#Fort Wayne City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Taliban take Kandahar, Herat in major Afghanistan offensive

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban captured two major Afghan cities, the country’s second- and third-largest after Kabul, and a strategic provincial capital on Thursday, further squeezing the embattled government just weeks before the end of the American military mission in Afghanistan. The seizure of Kandahar and Herat marks the biggest...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court leaves intact Indiana University's vaccination requirement

The Supreme Court on Thursday left intact Indiana University's requirement that students be vaccinated against COVID-19 before attending classes this fall. The ruling was issued unilaterally by Justice Amy Coney Barrett , who handles emergency matters from Indiana, and came in response to a request earlier this month from eight Indiana students to block the requirement.
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

HHS joins vaccine trend, orders shots for its health workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal Health and Human Services Department is requiring employees who provide care or services for patients to get their COVID-19 shots, officials announced Thursday. The order from Secretary Xavier Becerra will affect more than 25,000 clinicians, researchers, contractors, trainees and volunteers with the National Institutes of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy