The United States Men’s National Basketball Team, commonly known as the United States Men’s National Basketball Team, is the most successful in international competitions. It has won medals in all 18 Olympic Games in which it participated, including 15 gold medals. The team has won Olympic gold medals in the modern area in the years 1992, 1996, 2000, 2008, 2012, and 2016. In August 2010, two of its gold medal teams were inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame: the 1960 team, which has 6 Hall of Fame members (4 players, 2 coaches) and the 1992 “Dream Team”, with 14 Members of the Hall of Fame (11 players, 3 coaches). The team currently ranks first in the FIBA ​​world rankings.