Milford, ME

A 300-pound black bear has joined Milford’s rat population, intensifying the town’s plight

By Sawyer Loftus
Bangor Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILFORD, Maine — A town besieged by rats has a new animal problem in its midst — a 300-pound black bear wandering around in a densely populated neighborhood. Pine Street in Milford is an average slice of suburbia — houses neatly lined next to each other and children playing in the yards. But it is also an area where one resident is feeding wildlife in her backyard, and has attracted a large number of rats and other animals, including a bear estimated to be 300 pounds.

WorldPosted by
NBC News

Taliban take Kandahar, Herat in major Afghanistan offensive

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban captured two major Afghan cities, the country’s second- and third-largest after Kabul, and a strategic provincial capital on Thursday, further squeezing the embattled government just weeks before the end of the American military mission in Afghanistan. The seizure of Kandahar and Herat marks the biggest...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court leaves intact Indiana University's vaccination requirement

The Supreme Court on Thursday left intact Indiana University's requirement that students be vaccinated against COVID-19 before attending classes this fall. The ruling was issued unilaterally by Justice Amy Coney Barrett , who handles emergency matters from Indiana, and came in response to a request earlier this month from eight Indiana students to block the requirement.
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

HHS joins vaccine trend, orders shots for its health workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal Health and Human Services Department is requiring employees who provide care or services for patients to get their COVID-19 shots, officials announced Thursday. The order from Secretary Xavier Becerra will affect more than 25,000 clinicians, researchers, contractors, trainees and volunteers with the National Institutes of...

