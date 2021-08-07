A 300-pound black bear has joined Milford’s rat population, intensifying the town’s plight

MILFORD, Maine — A town besieged by rats has a new animal problem in its midst — a 300-pound black bear wandering around in a densely populated neighborhood. Pine Street in Milford is an average slice of suburbia — houses neatly lined next to each other and children playing in the yards. But it is also an area where one resident is feeding wildlife in her backyard, and has attracted a large number of rats and other animals, including a bear estimated to be 300 pounds.