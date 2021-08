I’ve been battling sinus issues for two weeks now. I’ll spare you the details that I’m sure you can imagine except to say that one of my symptoms is a productive cough. I’ve been able to handle the situation with over-the-counter medication, but one of the side effects of that is that I’ve felt extra tired and lazy — so much so that I took the day off last Wednesday. Wednesdays are typically slow days in the newsroom, and I slept a little later that morning than I intended to, so I just took the day off and got some extra rest.