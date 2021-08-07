West Central Indiana Master Naturalist Workshop starts Aug. 26

The West Central Indiana Master Naturalist Workshop starts on Aug. 26 and will continue for a total of eight classes, from 6 to 9 p.m. on most Thursdays through Oct. 21. The West Central IMN Workshop will rotate between Parke (Turkey Run State Park) and Vermillion counties. Classes include: Learning to Identify Wildflowers, The Hidden Fauna that Trees Keep, Watersheds & Water Quality, Geology & Soils of Indiana, Trees of Indiana: Starring the Oaks, Birding Indiana: Starring Wabash River Bald Eagles, Planetarium Program, Introduction to Interpretation, and Meeting Juliette Strauss & Gene Stratton-Porter. Field trips associated with the classes include Forest Glen Nature Preserve, Little Vermilion River, Rocky Hollow-Falls Canyon Nature Preserve, and Cayuga Park.