COVID’s latest numbers: 500 and 37,756
When this past week started, Gov. Asa Hutchinson was looking for the numbers 51 and 67. But the more noteworthy numbers this week were 500 and 30,756. The first two numbers were roughly the percentages needed in the House and Senate to allow school districts to require vaccine-ineligible students under age 12 to wear masks. Lawmakers earlier this year banned schools from having mask mandates. The 51 – technically, 50 percent plus one – would pass the amendment. The 67 percent is the two-thirds majority required to pass the bill on an emergency clause. Otherwise, schools must wait 90 days before enacting a mandate.www.thecabin.net
