Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

COVID’s latest numbers: 500 and 37,756

By Steve Brawner
Log Cabin Democrat
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen this past week started, Gov. Asa Hutchinson was looking for the numbers 51 and 67. But the more noteworthy numbers this week were 500 and 30,756. The first two numbers were roughly the percentages needed in the House and Senate to allow school districts to require vaccine-ineligible students under age 12 to wear masks. Lawmakers earlier this year banned schools from having mask mandates. The 51 – technically, 50 percent plus one – would pass the amendment. The 67 percent is the two-thirds majority required to pass the bill on an emergency clause. Otherwise, schools must wait 90 days before enacting a mandate.

www.thecabin.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Asa Hutchinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Covid#House#Senate#Marion School District#The Health Department#Democrat#Arkansans#Tyson Foods#Stevebrawner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Huron County, MIHuron Daily Tribune

Health Department recommends masking for students this fall

The 2021-22 school year is approaching as the delta variant of COVID-19 is becoming more present in the Thumb. The Huron County Health Department is working to make sure local schools are ready for that challenge. In a letter addressed to superintendents of Huron and Tuscola county schools, Health Officer...
Kansas StatePosted by
Hutch Post

KDHE: Latest coronavirus numbers in Kansas

TOPEKA— The number of confirmed coronavirus cases* (see below) in Kansas increased by 2741 to a total of 344,947 the state health department reported Wednesday afternoon. The state reported 35 new COVID-19 deaths for a total of 5357. As of August 1, 2021, in accordance with an updated CDC/CSTE surveillance...
Monroe County, NYrochesterfirst.com

Dr. Mendoza on COVID-19: ‘Numbers are increasing, it’s not just a blip’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza spoke with News 8 Monday about the county’s new masking recommendations, vaccination requirements, school prospects, the delta variant, and more. Masking update. Earlier Monday, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Dr. Mendoza announced a new recommendation that all...
Frankfort, KYWTVQ

State’s COVID numbers top 1,600, positivity closer to 9%

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – New COVID cases in Kentucky topped 1,600 Thursday and the positivity rate continued its precipitous climb. The number of people in the hospital, on ventilators and in the ICU also continues up, but even with the numbers, Gov. Andy Beshear’s recommendations that schools and other groups follow CDC guidelines for masks have drawn backlash from some.
Washington StateOlympian

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers confirmed Wednesday in Washington state

The Washington state Department of Health reported 3,095 new COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths Wednesday. Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are 500,434 and 6,204 deaths. Those numbers are up from 495,338 and 6,177 deaths on Monday. The case total includes 45,797 infections listed as probable. Washington’s population is estimated at about 7.6 million, according to U.S. Census figures from July 2019.
EducationLog Cabin Democrat

Governor: 'Not in favor' of delaying school

Gov. Asa Hutchinson discussed the upcoming school year and low vaccination rates among traditional Medicaid patients during his COVID-19 briefing at the Capitol on Tuesday. The governor he is not in favor of delaying the start of school like he did last year. “We don’t see any advantage in delaying...
Little Rock, ARLog Cabin Democrat

State Capitol Week in Review

Legislators gathered at the Capitol in Little Rock to affirm the governor’s declaration of a public health emergency for 60 days. The governor declared the first emergency due to the Covid-19 pandemic last year, on March 11, 2020. He renewed it several times and it finally expired on May 30, 2021.
Public HealthAdirondack Daily Enterprise

State drops ball with guidelines

The decision by the state Health Department to issue no COVID-19 school reopening guidelines is exactly what many have wanted and, at the same time, a stunning dereliction of the Health Department’s duty. There are many people across the state who have wanted the state to take a step backward...
Public HealthLog Cabin Democrat

Masks expected to remain a personal choice

Arkansas lawmakers were called back to the state capitol last week for an extraordinary session. The Governor’s call was to concur with his decision to terminate the state’s participation in the federal pandemic unemployment compensation (PUA). This was federal funding that increased unemployment benefits. The higher rate of unemployment was suggested as a hindrance to economic growth and high unemployment numbers.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

CDC Warns COVID Deaths Will Spike in These 10 States

The CDC has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic will be particularly brutal for states with low vaccination rates. "With the Delta variant, vaccinating more Americans now is more urgent than ever. The highest spread of cases and severe outcomes is happening in places with low vaccination rates and among vaccinated people this moment. And most importantly, the associated illness suffering and deaths could have been avoided with higher vaccination coverage in this country." So where are those areas with "low vaccination rates"? Read on for each state—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Madison County, ILTelegraph

County's COVID patient numbers surge

WOOD RIVER — Nearly three dozen COVID-19 patients were recorded in Madison County hospitals on Wednesday, one of the highest patient counts since the pandemic began in March 2020. According to the Madison County Health Department, county hospitals on Wednesday evening were treating 34 COVID-19 patients. Four of those patients...
Public Healthwusf.org

COVID-19 Numbers Updated After Florida-CDC Dispute

After a dispute between the Florida Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, updated numbers of coronavirus cases for the past few days have been released. Originally, the CDC reported 28,317 people tested positive for the coronavirus Sunday, and 28,316 on Saturday. However, the Department of...
Public Healthusf.edu

A USF Epidemiologist's Take On Disputed CDC-Florida COVID Numbers

The state took issue with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 case count for Florida this week, renewing attention to the state’s decision to end daily reporting in June. The Florida Department of Health began tweeting at several news outlets Monday after they reported CDC numbers the...
Citizen Online

Funeral, party contribute to COVID-19 spike in Cayuga County

One factor contributing to the increase in COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County is a usual suspect: social gatherings. The Cayuga County Health Department said Wednesday that there have been 12 cases linked to a party. There are believed to be more cases connected to the party. There was also a...
Mississippi StateKansas City Star

Mississippi opening field hospital amid surge of COVID cases

Mississippi will open a 50-bed field hospital and the federal government will send medical professionals to help treat patients as COVID-19 cases continue surging in a state with one of the lowest vaccination rates in the U.S., officials said Wednesday. Many Mississippi hospitals face a crunch for space and staffing.
Conway, ARLog Cabin Democrat

Conway to require masks based on community risk level

The Conway Board of Education voted 4-2 to adopt a red/yellow/green status system regarding mask requirements for the 2021-2022 school year. The colors relate to the current risk level in the community. Superintendent Jeff Collum explained what the “unique approach” meant. “It’s kind of a stoplight approach — it has...

Comments / 0

Community Policy