The girls golf team led off the fall season for Bearcat Athletics by participating in the Richmond Invitational on Monday. Veteran player Micayla Vecchiolli led the team by posting a 99 with 2 pars and one birdie. Starting golf only 6 weeks ago and playing in her first varsity match, senior Jaci Scaife posted a 122 with one par. Sophomore Taj Isom also playing in her first varsity 18-hole match shot a 127 also getting one par. Coach Alexander is ecstatic with his team’s performance and promises this is going to be an exciting team to follow this season!