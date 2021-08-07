Cancel
Fort Wayne, IN

Bomb threat shuts down FWA

By JAMIE DUFFY
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA bomb threat on Twitter that Transportation Security Administration officials deemed credible led to a two-hour shutdown Friday at Fort Wayne International Airport. Scott Hinderman, the Fort Wayne-Allen County Airport Authority's executive director of airports, said the airport was evacuated about 2:25 p.m. as officials sought more information about a man who had boarded a Delta flight and then asked to deplane and reschedule his flight.

