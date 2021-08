Last week I put this post aside as being a bit too niche, but then Rebecca posted this great takedown of dowsing and all of a sudden my topic is downright topical. Did you skim past the subtitle and want to guess how dowsing is used in genealogy? Personally, I would have guessed pendulum dowsing to test hypotheses. And I wouldn’t be surprised if there are people using that. When researching one’s ancestors, everyone will get to a point where things either completely dead end, which is frustrating, or where they go fuzzy, which is even more frustrating. I see people grasping at other types of straws all the time, so why not ask the pendulum to tell you yes or no?