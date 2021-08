When it comes to food moments that symbolize summer, right up there with spitting out watermelon seeds and nibbling on buttery sweet corn is biting into a ripe, fuzzy, just-picked peach and trying to finish it without the juices dripping down your chin. But this summer, dare to eat a peach in some way you haven’t tried before. Our editors and some favorite chefs have turned up creative ways to incorporate this succulent stone fruit into every aspect of a meal, from a cold soup to a shellfish sauce to a sweet side to a variety of meats, and of course, dessert. We hope you’ll find a new favorite way to enjoy peaches among this set of recipes!