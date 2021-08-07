Owen, Gambacorta, Debbis, Lavoie, & Hovey Score GAF Roofing 150 Feature Wins at Stafford Speedway

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WWLP) – Devon Jencik became a first-time winner at Stafford Speedway on Friday evening as he won the 20 lap Limited Late Model race. Jay Clement would lead the opening lap of the race. R.J. Surdell took the lead from Clement on lap 2. Jencik would be in second. East Longmeadow’s Alexandra Fearn would be in the top five in fifth on lap 4. Jencik would be in the lead and started to pull away from Surdell on lap 5. Gary Patnode would bring out the caution on lap 6 for a spin in turn 2.