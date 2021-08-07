Cancel
Owen, Gambacorta, Debbis, Lavoie, & Hovey Score GAF Roofing 150 Feature Wins at Stafford Speedway

By Speedway Digest Staff
Posted by 
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 6 days ago

Stafford Speedway hosted another round of Stafford Weekly Racing on Friday, August 6th with the Whelen Modified Tour also on hand for the GAF Roofing 150. Taking down feature wins were Todd Owen for the second consecutive week in the SK Modified® feature, Kevin Gambacorta in the Late Model feature, Derek Debbis in the SK Light feature, Jeremy Lavoie in the Limited Late Model feature, and Nickolas Hovey in the Street Stock feature.

