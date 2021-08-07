Ryan Preece Wins GAF Roofing 150 at Stafford Speedway

Stafford Motor Speedway welcomed the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour to Stafford Speedway for its second of three visits of the 2021 season on Friday, August 6 for the GAF Roofing 150. NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Preece set fast time in qualifying and dominated the race until the first caution flag flew on lap-95. Preece fell back to seventh after coming to pit road for 2 new tires and he then took a third tire under a later caution and drove back to the front of the field from seventh place to take the lead from Justin Bonsignore on lap-143 and win the GAF Roofing 150.