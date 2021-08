Glenn F. Haldeman, 87, of Palmyra, PA, formerly of Landisville and Milton Grove, peacefully went to be with Jesus on Wednesday evening, August 4, 2021 at Londonderry Village in Palmyra with his caring wife by his side. Born in Mount Joy Twp., Lancaster County, he was the son of the late John B. and Lizzie G. Fahnestock Haldeman. He was the husband of Mary F. Ebling for 65 years in March.