Pauline M. Ray, age 95, formerly of Atglen, passed away at the Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. She was the wife of the late Clair K. Ray, who passed away on July 24, 2002. She was born in Gap, daughter of the late Maurice & Anna Mary Templeton Doutrich. She was a member of Union Presbyterian Church. In the past she had worked for the American Seed Company of Paradise and Robert T. Hogg Cabinet Shop. Pauline enjoyed word find puzzles, reading, gardening, peony flowers and most of all she loved spending time with her family.