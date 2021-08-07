Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Quarryville, PA

Pauline M. Ray

By Staff Writer
Lancaster Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePauline M. Ray, age 95, formerly of Atglen, passed away at the Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. She was the wife of the late Clair K. Ray, who passed away on July 24, 2002. She was born in Gap, daughter of the late Maurice & Anna Mary Templeton Doutrich. She was a member of Union Presbyterian Church. In the past she had worked for the American Seed Company of Paradise and Robert T. Hogg Cabinet Shop. Pauline enjoyed word find puzzles, reading, gardening, peony flowers and most of all she loved spending time with her family.

lancasteronline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pomeroy, PA
Quarryville, PA
Obituaries
City
Myerstown, PA
City
Atglen, PA
City
Christiana, PA
City
Ephrata, PA
City
Quarryville, PA
City
New Providence, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Alice
Person
Rose Marie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gardening#Union Presbyterian Church#The Shivery Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate gives Biden big bipartisan win

The Senate on Tuesday handed President Biden a long-sought bipartisan victory by passing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that won the support of 19 Republicans and the entire Democratic caucus. The 69-30 vote capped months of negotiations between the White House and a group of senators, led by Sens. Kyrsten...
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New York Governor Cuomo resigns in sexual harassment scandal

NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Faced with mounting legal pressures and demands for his departure from President Joe Biden and others, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned on Tuesday following an inquiry that found he sexually harassed 11 women, capping a startling downfall for one of the most prominent politicians in the United States.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon to require all troops to get coronavirus vaccine by mid-September

The Pentagon will require all military personnel to get the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 15, according to a new memo from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin , released Monday. “I will seek the president’s approval to make the vaccines mandatory no later than mid-September, or immediately upon” final approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) “whichever comes first,” Austin wrote in the memo to troops.
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy