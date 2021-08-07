Reader: Don’t Put CRT Into Use In Schools

The Post-Journal editorial headline made a very astute point: “Local School Districts Won’t Have The State To Blame Anymore” (Jun. 28,2021). The Appeals Court agreed with the district that Jamestown students are deprived of a “sound, basic education” because the district lacks the necessary funds. The defendant, however, had it right–it was “administrative mismanagement, not a lack of resources” that caused such high failure rates. Teachers were provided with crappy programs and they were not taught how to teach. The district had funds for curricula; it was the choice of curricula and lack of teacher training that were faulty.