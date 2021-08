Kathleen Parker (Opinion, Aug. 4) pulled off an amazing feat: she wrote an entire column on polarization over vaccination status without once mentioning the prime reason for it: the Republican Party. On Sunday, Martin Schram provided the correct diagnosis: “stridently right-wing Republican governors who think it is good politics to oppose commonsense scientific ways of safeguarding all Americans.” Florida and Texas alone accounted for nearly one-third of all new COVID cases last week, but their Republican governors have issued executive orders preventing local authorities and schools, or in Florida even private businesses, from taking protective measures.