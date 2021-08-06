Five Questions With Celestial Ruin
Canadian hard rock/ metal band, Celestial Ruin has unveiled her new hard-hitting single, “See U Nxt Tuezday”. Produced by Jay Van Poederooyen (Hinder, Devin Townsend, Nickelback) in their hometown of Vancouver, “See U Nxt Tuezday” heralds the group as a tour-de-force as they deliver an energetic, uncompromising performance. Driven by Larissa’s powerful vocals, the track pummels the listener as it winds its way through a plethora of starts and stops, which helps to highlight the group’s technical prowess.canadianbeats.ca
