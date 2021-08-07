Medical workers at 11 health care systems in Ky. will be required to get a COVID vaccine
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WCHS) — Eleven health care systems across Kentucky will now require medical workers to get a COVID vaccine, four of those are in Eastern Kentucky. The health care systems adding this vaccine requirement for staff include: Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH), Baptist Health, CHI Saint Joseph Health, King’s Daughters Health System, Med Center Health, Norton Healthcare, Pikeville Medical Center, St. Claire Healthcare, St. Elizabeth Healthcare, UK Healthcare and UofL Health.wchstv.com
