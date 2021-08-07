Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Golf Results: Aug. 6

By Mike Deak
inkfreenews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMadelyn Weaver made a statement Friday with her round of golf at the Bison Invite hosted by Benton Central at Oak Grove Country Club. Weaver shot a 39-41 to finish at 80 and second overall for the tournament, her top finish of the season. Molly Moriarty shot a 91, Kaydence...

www.inkfreenews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oak Grove Country Club#Lily Ault#Chaney Canada#Western#Northwood#Panthers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Golfwgel.com

Wednesday Night Golf League – Week 1 Playoff Results

Micks Auto Body – PUB 36 – Bradford National Bank (white team) all advance in the Playoffs. Snyder Financial – 4th Street Lanes – DeMoulins are done for the season. (6 seed) Micks Auto Body 44 vs (11 seed) Snyder Financial 28. * Micks had little trouble with Snyder Financial...
Golfsouthplattesentinel.com

Riverview Women’s Golf Association 2021 Club Championship results

Riverview Women’s Golf Association held their annual Club Championship tournament on Tuesday, July 27. Winners announced were:. TIE: Low Gross: Naomi Binder and Suzy Marostica, 118. 1st Low Net: Jerry Morgan, 75. 2nd Low Net: Tina Anderson, 76. We would like to thank all of those involved: Club Director-Brent Fiscus,...
Golfniagaranow.com

Golf results: Hot putters rule during NOTL women's competition

A putting contest during the 18 hole women's league's regular Tuesday game brought out the best in some of the players at the NOTL Golf Club this week. Four women tallied just 13 putts in their first nine holes – two putts per hole is considered normal. The hot putters...
GolfPosted by
My 1053 WJLT

Team Slots Available for 2021 West Side Nut Club Golf Scramble Aug. 13

There's a saying that goes, "the worst day on the golf course beats the best day at the office," or something to that effect. I may not have it spot on, but you get the idea. And, if you're a fan of the game, you likely agree. There are few things more enjoyable than hitting the course on a nice day and smacking a few golf balls around the course; even on those days when most of your drives whip to the right and land two fairways over, or every putt you try comes up short, or grazes the edge of the cup, but doesn't fall in. There's just something about being outside on a nice day, hanging out with a few friends, and smacking a few golf balls around the course. The only thing that makes it better, is when it helps a local non-profit.
GolfDaily Advance

Don Helms Memorial 3-man golf tournament set for Aug. 28

Knobbs Creek Park will host the Don Helms Memorial 3-man superball tournament Saturday, Aug. 28 at 9 a.m. at the Par-3 course. Fee: $10 per player or $30 a team. Participants are encouraged to register at the golf shop. Participants are asked to arrive at the course at 8:30 a.m.
Grand Rapids, MNGrand Rapids Herald-Review

Youth golf tourney slated Aug. 4-5

GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:. GRAND RAPIDS — The 40th annual Star of the North Lions Club Youth Golf Tournament will be conducted at Pokegama Golf Course in Grand Rapids on Aug. 4 and 5. In the 18-hole division, qualifying is...
Rockport, MEpenbaypilot.com

Goose River Golf Club league July 27-28 results

ROCKPORT — Goose River Golf Club’s Twilight and Ladies Leagues continued in action this week. Below are results from the July 27 and July 28 events as reported to the sports department. Twilight League (July 27) Skins. Front Tees: Don Benson (1), Mark McGuirl (1) Back Tees: Daulton Wickenden (2),...
GolfThe Pilot-Independent

LongBow Senior Mens’ Golf League report for Aug. 3

First: 195 (-21 net) Bob Savre 66, Mike Olson 70, Bob Seemann 72 and Dave Fox 75. Tim Klosner 65, Kenny Schleif 69, Steve Johnson 70 and Tom Novak 74. Hadley Hooker 70, Bob Sankey 71, Dave Klosner 72 and Jim Zierden 77. Fourth: 202 (-14 net) Cy Sorrells 71,...
GolfEllwood City Ledger

Stonecrest Golf League announces results

NEW BEAVER — The Stonecrest Golf League played Tuesday with the following results on the front nine:. Low Gross — Ted Wehman, 37; Ron Aniceti, 38; Ron Gilchrist, Don Olsavicky, 40; Ed Dambach, George Blumer, Mike Filauri, Tim Sberna, 41;. Low Net — Tim Sberna, Bob Filauri, 30; Ted Wehman,...
Wellsville, NYTimes-Herald

Wellsville Chamber golf tourney is Aug. 20

WELLSVILLE — The Wellsville Area Chamber of Commerce and Wellsville Country Club are hosting a rescheduled golf tournament on Aug. 20. The tournament's date in May was rained out, so organizers are hoping that teams will participate on the new date. There are still spots available for team signups at $400 per foursome.
GolfGoshen News

PREP ROUNDUP: Area girls golf scores, Mon. Aug. 2 to Wed. Aug. 4

The 2021 girls golf season is underway! Here are the reported area scores from the first three days of the season. NorthWood finishes second at Harrison Invitational. Senior Cybil Stillson paced the Panthers with an 83 as the Panthers shot a team score of 366 at Coyote Crossing GC in West Lafayette. Other NorthWood scores were Bre Goss 85, Riley Kitson 96, Kira Schrock 112 and Bella Sechrist 118.
GolfWatertown Public Opinion

Aug. 4 Cattail Crossing Wednesday Morning Ladies Golf

Twenty-six women participated n the Aug. 4 Cattail Crossing Wednesday Morning Ladies Golf League, which was hosted by Becky Lubbers, Peg Houck and Joan Horning. Handicap winners were Lubbers in A, Linda Schmeling in B and Judy Wika in C. The Play of the Day was Throw Out Holes 2...
Golfdronedj.com

Pro golf crack Tony Finau’s chip shot dinks drone with a divot

That US pro golfer Tony Finau has really astonishing control while taking a shot will not come as much of a surprise. What may be bit less expected, by contrast, is discovering his incredible golfing touch extends beyond just sinking balls to chipping divots capable of taking out any drones hovering nearby.
Ellwood City, PAellwoodcity.org

RESULTS: 2021 Delmar Golf Course Championship

The annual Delmar Golf Course Club Championship was held Saturday July 31, and Sunday August 1, 2021, which consisted of over 40 Delmar members. Here are the results from the 2021 Championship. Lino Simeoni collected his 2nd title with a 2 and 1 victory over Brad Linville in the championship...
Floresville, TXWilson County News

Spots still open for Aug. 7 golf tournament

Golfers, grab your clubs to compete in the Falls City Cheerleader 20th annual Golf Tournament on Saturday, Aug. 7, at the River Bend Golf Club in Floresville. Space is still available for the 9 a.m. tee-off. The cost is $95 per player for the pick-your-partner two-man scramble, and includes greens...
Clarkston, WAkoze.com

LC State sets two scholarship fundraising golf tourneys on Aug. 28-29

Lewis-Clark State College will hold two four-person scramble golf tournaments on the weekend of Aug. 28-29 that will benefit different scholarship funds at the institution. The 12th annual Native American Alumni Chapter golf tournament is scheduled for Aug. 28 at the Clarkston Golf & Country Club with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Prizes will be awarded to the top six teams. Proceeds will benefit the Native American Alumni Chapter Scholarship Fund to provide scholarships to Native American students at LC State. Click here to register.

Comments / 0

Community Policy