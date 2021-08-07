Golf Results: Aug. 6

There's a saying that goes, "the worst day on the golf course beats the best day at the office," or something to that effect. I may not have it spot on, but you get the idea. And, if you're a fan of the game, you likely agree. There are few things more enjoyable than hitting the course on a nice day and smacking a few golf balls around the course; even on those days when most of your drives whip to the right and land two fairways over, or every putt you try comes up short, or grazes the edge of the cup, but doesn't fall in. There's just something about being outside on a nice day, hanging out with a few friends, and smacking a few golf balls around the course. The only thing that makes it better, is when it helps a local non-profit.