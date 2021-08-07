Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

GOLF RESULTS

Morning Journal
 3 days ago

STANDINGS: Tom Boyd 74.5, Bob Burns 62.5, Ray Baker 60.5, Joe Good 54.5, Jerry Wright 52, Wayne Sparks 50.5, Allen Jeffries 48.5, Lucy Karnofel 48, Tom Sentinek 42, Louie Smith 31, Dave Brockway 26. LOW GROSS: Ray Baker and Louie Smith 31. LOW NET: Tom Boyd 36. Zep’s Pizza &...

www.morningjournalnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Wallace
Person
Steve Smith
Person
Gary Wright
Person
John Wayne
Person
Zep
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagle Pass#Coil Line Service#Scott Stewart Jerod#Chad Wood Rod Davison#Brittain League#East Palestine C C#Frant Quetot#Ladies League#Valley Golf Club#Ala Douglas 37#Salem Elks League#Brock Pidgeon#Nite Men S League#Ring Wine#Scramble League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Russell, PAWarren Times Observer

Golf leagues

RUSSELL– Jerry Bancroft’s 33 and Ron Rickerson’s led the gross and net scores respectively in the Monday Senior League at Blueberry Hill Golf Club. Other gross scores were Ken Robeson 38 and Dick Merenick 39. Other net scores were Jeff Irwin 32, Gene Conell 33, Randy Cristensen 33, Ike Borland 33, Jeff Carlson 33.
Golfbeloitcall.com

Disc Golf

The 30th annual Kansas Disc Golf Championship tournament was held at Chautauqua Park on July 24-25 with nearly 70 competing. A wide range of players battled the heat and each other, including men, women and children.
Okawville, ILwgel.com

Golf Tournament

The Kaskaskia College Sports Association will host the 18th Annual Par 3 Golf Tournament and Dinner on Saturday, August 28, at RBM Golf Course in Okawville with a shotgun start at 3 PM. The tournament includes dinner, 18 holes of golf with cart, and drinks on the course. Entry fee is $60 per golfer or $240 for a four-person team. Sponsors are also needed. For more information, call 545-3440.
Hopkinsville, KYwhopam.com

Golf Roundup

The final round of the 102nd Kentucky Open takes place today at Persimmon Ridge Golf Club in Louisville. Hopkinsville’s Tadd Switzer is tied for 12th place heading into the final day with a three under 141, Mitchell Moore is tied for 34th at three over 147 and former Christian County and current Murray State golfer John Buchanan is tied for 51st at five over 149.
GolfPantagraph

Golf from Sunday

Mary Ann Bushman of Normal sank her tee shot on the 104-yard 15th hole on July 30, 2021. She used a 9-iron for her feat, which was witnessed by Cheri Tuggle, Trudy Veach and Patti Tobiasz.
GolfThe State-Journal

Juniper Wednesday Ladies Golf League results

The Juniper Hill Wednesday Ladies Golf League played this week with 45 golfers participating. Next week’s format is make your own foursome. Tee times are assigned, and the first tee time will be 8 a.m. First Flight: Connie Goins, first low gross; Elaine Cloud, second low gross; Charlotte Pyles, first...
Golfsouthplattesentinel.com

Riverview Women’s Golf Association 2021 Club Championship results

Riverview Women’s Golf Association held their annual Club Championship tournament on Tuesday, July 27. Winners announced were:. TIE: Low Gross: Naomi Binder and Suzy Marostica, 118. 1st Low Net: Jerry Morgan, 75. 2nd Low Net: Tina Anderson, 76. We would like to thank all of those involved: Club Director-Brent Fiscus,...
Golfdailyjournal.net

Girls golf season preview

When the Center Grove boys golf team was finishing off a state championship victory at Prairie View Golf Club in June, the Trojan girls were definitely taking notes. With any luck, they hope, this fall will bring a repeat. “It was really cool seeing the boys team win, and that’s...
Wellsburg, WVWeirton Daily Times

Women’s golf news

The women of the Red Oaks Ladies League traveled to Wellsburg on July 27 to play at Highland Springs, Follansbee. The play of the day was “Find the Fairway-Minus Putts.” The winners of the game were: First place, Tammy Cox; second place, Denise Augustine; and third place, Lori DeFallo. Brenda...
Golfnewhavenathletics.com

Girls Golf

Girls’ golf practices will begin on Wednesday, August 4 and Thursday,. August 5. Interested players should meet at Whispering Creek at 3:00 PM. Practices will run from 3:00 PM – 4:30 PM. The IHSAA requires golfers. to complete two practices to be eligible to begin competing in matches. If you...
GolfMarietta Daily Journal

First Coast golf scorecard

Holes-in-one: San Jose: Ryan Stinik, No. 8, 148 yards, 9-iron; Bill Schroeder, No. 15, 165 yards, 3-wood; Rufus Dowell, No. 12, 115 yards, gap wedge. Hidden Hills — Jane Verkouteren, No. 7, 113 yards, 7-iron. Age-shooter: Sycamore (Ill.) Golf Club — Scott Atherton 82 (age 82). Results. Areawide. North Florida...
Little River, CAmendocinobeacon.com

Golf Notes: And the winners are …

The winners of the recently played Little River Men’s Club 2 Man Best Ball event, played July 18 were the two Jim E.’s; Jim Ehlers and Jim Ellis. Ham and egging it to the finish line, they turned in a net best ball 61. Second place went to Jason Carmichael and Michael Hall. Jason and Michael also shot a net 61 but were awarded second place as a result of a card-off. A card-off is a method used to settle tie scores in golf. The back nine is examined on both cards. Whichever team won hole 18 wins the tie. If hole 18 is also tied, hole 17 is examined and so on until one of the teams wins a hole and the match. Third place was awarded to Dave Coddington and Phil Dunn, posting a team net 62. Also posting a net 62 was team Bruce Barry and Everett Taylor; but as a result of another card-off this team ended in fourth place. Fifth and final place was won outright by Randall Jones and David A. Swenson shooting a net 63. Very well done guys, close matches, only two stroke difference between the first place team and the fifth place team.
Montpelier, IDHerald-Journal

Montpelier Ladies Golf

The heat wave we’ve been experiencing didn’t keep eleven women from arriving for Ladies Day on Wednesday, July 28. They formed three teams to play a PJs Scramble. No definition of the scramble was given, but the women were told to keep a regular score and a putt score for the day.
Elizabethtown, KYNews Enterprise

Girls' golf team outlooks

2020 Postseason: Region tournament finished third. Paige Gray and Katie Gray qualified for the state tournament. Key returnees: Paige Apperson Sr., Katie Gray Jr., Tessa Martin Sr. Others to watch: Preslee Decker Fr., Addi Johnson Fr. Key loss: Paige Gray. Coach’s Comment: “Our team is one that is looking to...
Sebring, FLmidfloridanewspapers.com

Girls Golf Experience a success

SEBRING — The Inaugural Girls Golf Experience presented by the LPGA USGA was a hit on the links of Golf Hammock Country Club (GHCC). Under the instruction of professional Nell Hays; PGA/LPGA Professional, Dave Shumker; Professional Cody Brownell, GHCC Manager; special guest and recent Florida Women’s Golf Association Match Play Champion, Kendall Griffin.
Columbia, KYlakercountry.com

Lady Laker Golf results from the weekend and Monday

The Russell County Girls Golf Team was in action over the weekend and yesterday. The team played in the Oak and Sword Invitational at The Pines in Columbia and finished 3rd overall out of seven teams. Breanna Trautman shot an 83, McKenzie Trautman shot an 84, Madalyn Wright shot a...
Video GamesTouchArcade

Shot Online: Golf Battle

Enjoy real-time (parallel) golf battles and experience our incredible golf clubs - Shot Online: Golf Battle is the ulti…. Enjoy real-time (parallel) golf battles and experience our incredible golf clubs - Shot Online: Golf Battle is the ultimate free-to-play golf battle game, where you can challenge thousands of rival players around the world. - Real-time (parallel) golf battle, with no need to wait for other golfers - Quick matching, amazing golf courses, and extreme club effects! - In our Survival Mode, challenge top golf players in a clash to become the king of the golf world! ■ Real-time (parallel) play: No need to waste time waiting for the opponent to take their shot! Have you ever wasted your time in golf games waiting for players to take their shot? Now, in Shot Online: Golf Battle, you don’t have to wait anymore, as it is a real-time golf game. You will be quickly matched against the best golfers around the world at any time so that you can enjoy a parallel golf battle! ■ Show off your golfing skills to players around the world and become the golf king in our unique Survival Mode Meet our unique match mode, Survival mode where you can play with 7 other players around the world. Each round will be held with different rules, but you are always welcome to use club skills. Since all the rounds will be elimination rounds, the last survivor gets the biggest and best prizes. With 8 players, the game gets more and more intense, and the different rules for each match will bring excitement to the competition. ■ Battle with your clanmates and become the best clan in Shot Online: Golf Battle! You can make your own clan or join any clans you want in Shot Online: Golf Battle. If you have friends who are good golfers, try inviting them to your clan and clash other players to find out which clan is the best! ■ Switch your clubs like a pro depending on each of various types of courses in Shot Online: Golf Battle! As you know, pro golfers switch their clubs depending on the course, using putter clubs, wood clubs, iron clubs etc. In our game, Shot Online: Golf Battle, you too can switch your clubs like a pro golfer! There are many types of courses available in the game. Upgrade or switch your club skills as you go through the various types of courses in Shot Online: Golf Battle. You can switch your clubs to help you face different obstacles. Each club skill has different uses in the game; however, you can only use skills once per match. Therefore, you must choose wisely when using skills in the game. ■ New tours will open on your way to becoming a golf king. Unlock tours as you master control skills in the game. New tours will be open when you reach a certain number of trophies in the game. As the tour levels go up, you will be able to experience different types of golf courses in the game. ■ Get plenty of prizes without paying just by being a good golfer in the game! Win prizes from your plays and unlock many types of clubs and balls that will help improve your playing. By playing 1v1 games, you can get cases and coins as winning prizes. Inside the cases, there will be coins, gems, club cards that you can use to upgrade your clubs. As you upgrade or get new types of clubs, you will be able to use new skills which improve the quality of your play. ■ Experience golf courses with stunning 3D graphics! You will have a spectacular golf game experience with our realistic in-game graphics. A variety of club designs and skills with awesome visual effects will give you the best golf game experience ever! Shot Online: Golf Battle is a mobile golf game developed by Onnet, celebrating the 17th anniversary of Shot Online in 2021. A network connection is required to play this game. Like Shot Online: Golf Battle on Facebook for news and updates! Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ShotOnlineGolfBattle Support: [email protected] Terms: https://www.webzen.com/Legal/TermsOfService-Mobile Privacy: https://www.webzen.com/Legal/PrivacyPolicy-Mobile.

Comments / 0

Community Policy