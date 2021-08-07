NFL Star Robert Woods Buys Brandin Cooks’ Hidden Hills Estate

Click here to read the full article.

Pro football’s Brandin Cooks has tossed away the real estate pigskin, so to speak, and the pass has been caught by fellow wide receiver Robert Woods. The all-NFL tradeoff went down in Hidden Hills, the guard-gated San Fernando Valley community famous for its plethora of celebrity residents, among them many Kardashians, musicians, and professional athletes of all stripes. And the former teammates — Cooks played for the Los Angeles Rams from 2018 to 2020, while Woods has been on the starting roster since 2017 — have now both held the keys to this single-story home.

Originally built in 1958 as a humble ranch-style residence, the place underwent a dramatic remodel and expansion circa 2017 that transformed it into a high-ceilinged contemporary showpiece, complete with walls of glass and bespoke finishes. Cooks and his wife Briannon bought the house in 2018 ; Woods coughed up $5.4 million this March to take the reins. That’s a $50,000 loss on paper for Cooks, but given that he previously signed an $81 million contract with the Rams — with about $50 million guaranteed — it doesn’t seem likely he will miss the money.

Painted a two-tone gray and cream, the home’s modern farmhouse-esque exterior belies its rigidly contemporary interiors — all recessed lights, crisp white walls and grigio marble countertops. An all-glass pivot door swings into the great room, which houses separate living and dining areas on wide-plank hardwood floors. A stunning floor-to-ceiling marble fireplace is flanked by custom shelving, and the adjoining kitchen has dual islands and top-of-the-line appliances. The nearly 5,000-square-foot structure also includes a master suite with a bedroom and spa-style bath, both of them with long views over the surrounding hills.

From nearly every room, wall of glass allow the indoors to spill outside to 2.3 acres of bucolic grounds. Verdant lawns wrap around the home, and there’s an outdoor deck with a BBQ center. Hugging the backside of the house is a saltwater swimming pool with inset spa and Baja shelf; beyond that, trails lead down the sloped lot to tree-covered sitting areas.

Cooks has presumably acquired a luxe new home in Houston, near the home of his current Texans team. As for Woods and his wife Alexandra, they previously owned a smaller home in nearby Woodland Hills — a modern farmhouse-sort of affair with a backyard pool and basketball court. Records reveal they bought that place in 2017 for $1.8 million and sold it this summer for nearly $2.3 million to a non-famous couple.