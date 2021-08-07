Cancel
Columbiana, OH

Siblings’ artwork on display at Butler

Morning Journal
 3 days ago

Kristen and Kevin Llewellyn have paintings on display at The Butler Institute of American Art’s 85th National Midyear Show. This annual juried show exhibits the artwork of adult artists from throughout the fifty United States and its territories. The exhibition includes accepted works in all two dimensional media, including oil, watercolor, acrylic, pastel, drawings, prints, photographs and digital. The juror for this year’s exhibition selection was contemporary New York artist Paul Ching-Bor.

