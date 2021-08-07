Drugs seized by drug task force

STEUBENVILLE — The Jefferson County’s Drug Task Force intercepted two Columbia County men and a quantity of drugs at the intersection of state Route 213 north and state Route 7, task force Capt. John Lemal said Friday. Seized were 280 grams (10 ounces) of suspected methamphetamine as well as an undisclosed amount of currency, he said. The identity of the two men has not been released, but Lemal said both face felony charges in Toronto County Court. Information gleaned from the stop was shared with authorities in Columbiana County, where a residence was searched by East Liverpool Township Police. An additional 32 grams of cocaine and 56 grams of meth, along with $10,000 in cash, was seized. Lemal said the investigation is ongoing.