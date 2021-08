CASTLEWOOD, Va. (WJHL) – The Blue Devils football team found plenty of success last season by going 5-2 overall, including a 4-1 mark in the Cumberland District. A big reason for the success was the plethora of points with Chris Lark and his bunch averaging 32 a contest, while holding squads to just 17 a game. That’s a recipe for success for any team with Lark believing his Blue Devils can keep it rolling this year, despite missing some key pieces.