Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Engineering

Scientists Just Simulated Quantum Technology on Classical Computing Hardware

By Mike McRae
Posted by 
ScienceAlert
ScienceAlert
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lurking in the background of the quest for true quantum supremacy hangs an awkward possibility – hyper-fast number crunching tasks based on quantum trickery might just be a load of hype. Now, a pair of physicists from École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) in Switzerland and Columbia University in the US have come up with a better way to judge the potential of near-term quantum devices – by simulating the quantum mechanics they rely upon on more traditional hardware. Their study made use of a neural network developed by EPFL's Giuseppe Carleo and his colleague Matthias Troyer back in 2016, using machine learning to...

www.sciencealert.com

Comments / 0

ScienceAlert

ScienceAlert

13K+
Followers
1K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

ScienceAlert publishes timely, trusted science news to enlighten and entertain millions of readers each month.

 https://www.sciencealert.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Computing#Quantum Computer#Quantum Technology#Quantum State#Computing Technology#Columbia University#Qaoa#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Switzerland
Related
ScienceInverse

Scientists discover the ancient birthplace of marijuana

For thousands of years, humans have lit up around the world, enjoying the high that comes from cannabis. But the controversial politics surrounding the drug has made it difficult for scientists to figure out its genetic origins. Where did cannabis come from and how did it evolve into the potent green that brings us pleasure?
SciencePosted by
Vice

Newly-Discovered 'Borg' DNA Is Unlike Anything Scientists Have Ever Seen

Scientists have discovered DNA sequences in wetland soil that are unlike anything ever found and which could have “important and unanticipated climate implications,” according to a new preprint study co-authored by a Nobel Prize Laureate, among other genomics researchers. The authors of the new paper, which has not yet been...
Sciencetechxplore.com

'Holy grail discovery' in solid-state physics could usher in new technologies

There are many mysteries still to unravel in the world of quantum mechanics, but scientists at Northeastern believe they've made a "holy grail" discovery that could help pave the way for the next generation of electronic devices. Their findings, published recently in Nature, center mostly on the discovery of a...
AstronomyPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Physicists at CERN Just Discovered a Brand New Particle

In quantum physics, one breakthrough can quickly lead to several more. This could happen in the wake of a brand new particle recently discovered by a group of scientists with the Large Hadron Collider (LHCb), called Tcc+ and dubbed a tetraquark, according to a recent presentation at the European Physical Society Conference on High Energy Physics (EPS-HEP). The new particle is an exotic hadron comprised of two quarks and two antiquarks.
Chemistryindianapublicmedia.org

Modern Alchemy: Lab-Made Gold

For thousands of years, alchemists attempted to unlock the secrets of the universe. One aim was to turn lead into gold. This process was called transmutation, and with it, alchemists believed they could transform the world. Of course, they never succeeded. Eventually, alchemy gave way to modern science: chemistry, astronomy,...
WildlifeGood News Network

Scientists Studying Crows Get Big Surprise –They’re So Smart They Understand the Concept of Zero

Building on substantial evidence of crow consciousness, a German university has proven some crows can learn to recognize ‘zero’ as a counting unit. While that sounds ridiculous, zero is not nothing, rather it’s one of the most complex mathematical concepts devised—that something can and should represent nothing, not only as the base value, but as a placeholder.
SciencePosted by
Yale Environment 360

A Scientist Reveals the Bioluminescent Magic of the Deep-Sea World

Until recently, the depths of the world’s oceans remained almost entirely unexplored. But advances in submersible technology are increasingly giving scientists a window into this little-known universe. One of the leaders in this exploration is marine biologist Edith Widder, who has extensively studied bioluminescent, or light-producing, organisms that use this trait to communicate, defend themselves, and hunt in darkness. Among other things, Widder has worked with engineers to develop highly sensitive deep-sea light meters and special cameras, like the remotely operated Eye-in-the-Sea, which allow for real-time monitoring of the seafloor.
ScienceInverse

Physicists explain how the brain might connect to the quantum realm

One of the most important open questions in science is how our consciousness is established. In the 1990s, long before winning the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics for his prediction of black holes, physicist Roger Penrose teamed up with anesthesiologist Stuart Hameroff to propose an ambitious answer. They claimed that...
Astronomydailygalaxy.com

“Our Universe Should Actually Not Exist” –The Great Antimatter Mystery (Weekend Feature)

“All of our observations find a complete symmetry between matter and antimatter, which is why the universe should not actually exist,” explained Christian Smorra, member of the BASE collaboration at the CERN research center. “An asymmetry must exist here somewhere but we simply do not understand where the difference is. What is the source of the symmetry break?”
Sciencemarketresearchtelecast.com

A small particle accelerator is being developed in China that could “enormously” expand human understanding of the mystery of life and evolution

Scientists from the Shanghai Institute of Optics and Fine Mechanics created the first compact particle accelerator capable of powering a free electron laser, communicated last Friday the Chinese Academy of Sciences (ACC). The device allows matter to be examined at the scale of molecules and atoms, and promises to provide...
Chemistryscitechdaily.com

Innovative New Material Inspired by Chain Mail Transforms from Flexible to Rigid on Command

Engineers at Caltech and JPL have developed a material inspired by chain mail that can transform from a foldable, fluid-like state into specific solid shapes under pressure. The material has potential applications as a smart fabric for exoskeletons, or as an adaptive cast that adjusts its stiffness as an injury heals, or even as a deployable bridge that could be unrolled and stiffened, according to Chiara Daraio, Caltech’s G. Bradford Jones Professor of Mechanical Engineering and Applied Physics and corresponding author of a study describing the material that was published in Nature on August 11.
ChemistryPosted by
ScienceAlert

Scientists Have Transformed Pure Water Into a Metal

Pure water is an almost perfect insulator. Yes, water found in nature conducts electricity - but that's because of the impurities therein, which dissolve into free ions that allow an electric current to flow. Pure water only becomes "metallic" - electronically conductive - at extremely high pressures, beyond our current abilities to produce in a lab. But, as researchers have now demonstrated for the first time, it's not only high pressures that can induce this metallicity in pure water. By bringing pure water into contact with an electron-sharing alkali metal - in this case an alloy of sodium and potassium - free-moving charged...
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

2QAN: A quantum compiler for 2-local qubit Hamiltonian simulation algorithms

Simulating quantum systems is one of the most important potential applications of quantum computers to demonstrate its advantages over classical algorithms. The high-level circuit defining the simulation needs to be transformed into one that compiles with hardware limitations such as qubit connectivity and hardware gate set. Many techniques have been developed to efficiently compile quantum circuits while minimizing compilation overhead. However, general-purpose quantum compilers work at the gate level and have little knowledge of the mathematical properties of quantum applications, missing further optimization opportunities. In this work, we exploit one application-level property in Hamiltonian simulation, which is, the flexibility of permuting different operators in the Hamiltonian (no matter whether they commute). We develop a compiler, named 2QAN, to optimize quantum circuits for 2-local qubit Hamiltonian simulation problems, a framework which includes the important quantum approximate optimization algorithm (QAOA). In particular, we propose permutation-aware qubit mapping, qubit routing, gate optimization and scheduling techniques to minimize the compilation overhead. We evaluate 2QAN by compiling three applications (up to 50 qubits) onto three quantum computers that have different qubit topologies and hardware two-qubit gates, namely, Google Sycamore, IBMQ Montreal and Rigetti Aspen. Compared to state-of-the-art quantum compilers, 2QAN can reduce the number of inserted SWAP gates by up to 11.5X, reduce overhead in hardware gate count by up to 30.7X, and reduce overhead in circuit depth by up to 21X. This significant overhead reduction will help improve application performance. Experimental results on the Montreal device demonstrate that benchmarks compiled by 2QAN achieve highest fidelity.
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

Scientists Identify Extremely Tough Bacterial Species That Thrive Inside... Concrete

Some types of bacteria are hardy enough to survive in the most inhospitable of conditions – and that includes concrete, as a new study proves. Not only can microbes survive in this dry, inhospitable building material, they can actually thrive there too. The research shows that bacteria could provide early warnings of moisture-induced alkali-silica reactions (or 'concrete cancer') that can lead to structural deficiencies. Further down the line, we might even be able to harness bacteria to repair damage to bridges and roads. While previous studies had already established that bacteria are able to make their homes inside concrete, here the scientists...
Sciencearxiv.org

Quantum dynamics simulation of intramolecular singlet fission in covalently linked tetracene dimer

In this work we study singlet fission in tetracene para-dimers, covalently linked by a phenyl group. In contrast to most previous works, we account for the full quantum dynamics of the combined excitonic and vibrational system. For our simulations we choose a numerically unbiased representation of the molecule's wave function enabling us to compare with experiments, exhibiting good agreement. Having access to the full wave function allows us to study in detail the post-quench dynamics of the excitons. Here, one of our main findings is the identification of a time scale $t_0 \approx 35 \text{fs}$ dominated by coherent dynamics. It is within this time scale that the larger fraction of the singlet fission yield is generated. We also report on a reduced number of phononic modes that play a crucial role for the energy transfer between excitonic and vibrational system. Notably, the oscillation frequency of these modes coincides with the observed electronic coherence time $t_0$. We extended our investigations by also studying the dependency of the dynamics on the excitonic energy levels that, for instance, can be experimentally tuned by means of the solvent polarity. Here, our findings indicate that the singlet fission yield can be doubled while the electronic coherence time $t_0$ is mainly unaffected.
Computersarxiv.org

Quantum state preparation protocol for encoding classical data into the amplitudes of a quantum information processing register's wave function

We present a protocol for encoding $N$ real numbers stored in $N$ memory registers into the amplitudes of the quantum superposition that describes the state of $\log_2N$ qubits. This task is one of the main steps in quantum machine learning algorithms applied to classical data. The protocol combines partial CNOT gate rotations with probabilistic projection onto the desired state. The number of additional qubits, as well as the number of quantum gates, scale linearly with the number of qubits in the processing register. In addition to the linear scaling with the number of qubits, the average time needed to perform the encoding scales as the inverse of a sparsity measure of the data, and it scales as $\epsilon^{-1/2}$, where $\epsilon$ is the acceptable error in the encoded amplitudes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy