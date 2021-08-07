Cancel
Allentown, NJ

Accident On I-195 Injures One Backs Up Traffic

MidJersey.News
MidJersey.News
 6 days ago
UPPER FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ (MONMOUTH)–Last night August 6, around 9:07 p.m. the Hope Fire Company of Allentown and Allentown-Capital Health EMS were dispatched to I-195 west bound at mile marker 12.4 for an accident. Upon arrival it appears that one person was injured and at least one other did not want transport to the hospital. The New Jersey State Police is investigating the crash. The accident caused a traffic backup of over a mile in the west bound direction. No further information is available at this time.

