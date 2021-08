If you like golf trivia, here's a fun one that your friends will almost definitely not know, but will inevitably lead to a round of head-smacking when you reveal the answer:. In the 1904 Summer Olympic Games in St. Louis, a retired cricket professional named George Lyon won a gold medal as one of just three Canadians competing in an event that included 72 Americans. (No other nations participated.) Who was the next man to win an Olympic gold medal in Lyon’s event?