As someone that grew up in the mid 80’s and early 90’s, it’s no surprise I’ve had my eye on Button City. After all, it’s a game all about hometown arcades, sweet new toys and rowdy miscreants. I was especially excited about the game after catching the Wholesome Direct earlier this year and then demoing the game during PAX East. Button City is a game about community and fitting in. But it’s also about banding together to protect the people and things that you love. This Button City review will show that, even though the game has its rough spots, it’s still an indie worth playing.