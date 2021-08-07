Cancel
Lynch, bullpen lead Royals past ChiSox

 6 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Daniel Lynch and four relievers held the Chicago White Sox in check Thursday night, and Emmanuel Rivera’s line drive was misplayed into an early two-run double that helped the Kansas City Royals hang on for a 3-2 victory. The Royals won their second straight to take the...

MLBFinger Lakes Times

Daniel Lynch’s solid start not enough as Royals fall to Blue Jays, 6-4

The Kansas City Royals couldn’t beat the entire nation of Canada. The Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night played their first game in their home ballpark in 670 days after the coronavirus pandemic forced them to play home games in Florida and Buffalo, N.Y. The pregame ceremonies included a video message from fans to the players welcoming them back “home.”
MLBFOX Sports

Lynch, Royals to take on Stripling, Blue Jays

LINE: Blue Jays -208, Royals +176; over/under is 10 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Salvador Perez and the Royals will take on the Blue Jays Friday. The Blue Jays are 22-22 in home games in 2020. Toronto is averaging 5.0 RBIs per game this season. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with 83 total runs batted in.
MLBSun-Journal

MLB roundup: Springer powers Blue Jays past Royals

TORONTO — George Springer hit two home runs, Alek Manoah pitched seven dominant innings and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Kansas City Royals 4-0 Saturday for their third straight win. Activated off the 10-day injured list before the game, Manoah (3-1) allowed just two singles. The rookie right-hander hadn’t...
MLBRoyals Review

Lynch pitches well, but Royals fall to Blue Jays, 6-4

In their return to the Rogers Centre, the Blue Jays beat the Royals, 6-4. It was the first home game for Toronto in Canada since September 2019. Daniel Lynch, coming off a brilliant start against Detroit, pitched really well. Considering all that he was up against - a really good lineup playing in front of a juiced crowd - his line of 6.0 innings and three runs will definitely play. He scattered seven hits and got into some early trouble by giving up three runs in the first three innings, but he really settled down after that. He’s also proving to be pretty efficient, getting 18 outs on 107 pitches. He had a good percentage of strikes, despite appearing to be quite erratic early in the game. His poise was good. I think there were a lot of positives from it.
MLBhawaiitelegraph.com

Tim Anderson leads White Sox over Royals

Tim Anderson homered among his three hits and three RBIs, Andrew Vaughn smacked a solo shot and Dylan Cease delivered six shutout innings to lift the host Chicago White Sox to a 7-1 victory against the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night. Relievers Michael Kopech, Garrett Crochet and Ryan Tepera...
MLBKVOE

Royals power past White Sox 9-1

The Kansas City Royals scored early and often on the way to a 9-1 win over the Chicago White Sox Wednesday night. The Royals scored a run in the 1st inning, Whit Merrifield scored on a Ryan O’Hearn sacrifice fly. In the 2nd inning, Edward Olivares hit the Royals 1st...
MLBksal.com

Lynch stands tall as Royals take series

CHICAGO — On the seventh pitch of the at-bat and the 22nd of the inning, Daniel Lynch hurled a heater on the bottom corner of the strike zone to White Sox center fielder Adam Engel. The bases were loaded with two outs in the bottom of the fourth, and the crowd at Guaranteed Rate Field was on its feet hoping the Royals’ one-run lead would flip over to the home team.
MLBCBS Sports

Royals' Daniel Lynch: Fans seven in win

Lynch (2-3) allowed one earned run on four hits and two walks while striking out seven across five innings, earning the win over the White Sox on Thursday. Lynch's only damage came in the first inning on a solo home run by Jose Abreu. He shut out the White Sox over the next four innings. His seven-strikeout performance is a career high and it's just the second time he's allowed less than three runs in a start this year. The rookie has a 6.00 ERA and a 1.59 WHIP with 20 punchouts in 27 innings.
MLBatlantanews.net

Tyler O'Neill's four-hit game propels Cards past Royals

Tyler O'Neill went 4-for-4 with a homer and two runs as the St. Louis Cardinals defeated the visiting Kansas City Royals 4-2 Friday night. Paul Goldschmidt added a homer and two RBIs for the Cardinals, who rebounded from getting swept in a three-game series the visiting Atlanta Braves. Adam Wainwright...
MLBctnewsonline.com

Pérez’s 2-run HR leads Royals

CHICAGO (AP) — Salvador Pérez hit a two-run homer Wednesday night and the Kansas City Royals went deep four times to beat the Chicago White Sox 9-1. Kansas City ended a four-game losing streak. Royals starter Carlos Hernández (3-1) yielded only two hits in five innings in beating the White...
MLBESPN

Arenado, Carpenter, Molina lead Cards past Royals 5-2

ST. LOUIS -- — Nolan Arenado homered, pinch-hitter Matt Carpenter delivered a tiebreaking double and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Kansas City Royals 5-2 on Saturday night. Yadier Molina had an early two-run single for the Cardinals (55-55), who reached .500 for the 21st time this season. They have...
MLBFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Rodón leads White Sox past Cubs

CHICAGO – Carlos Rodón struck out 11 in five stellar innings, Cesar Hernandez and José Abreu hit back-to-back home runs and the Chicago White Sox blanked the Chicago Cubs 4-0 on Saturday. Yoán Moncada added a two-run double for the White Sox in their second straight win in the crosstown...
MLBWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

MLB roundup: Jiménez, Anderson power White Sox past Twins, 11-1

MINNEAPOLIS — Eloy Jiménez hit two homers with five RBIs for the second straight game, Tim Anderson led off with a home run for the second day in a row, and the Chicago White Sox cruised past the Minnesota Twins, 11-1, Monday night, Aug. 9. Lucas Giolito pitched two-hit ball...
MLBRaleigh News & Observer

Yankees hang on for wild win over Royals after historic bullpen collapse

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The fifth time was the charm, apparently. The Yankees’ bullpen blew four saves Monday night before a freak play in the top of the 11th blew it open and Wandy Peralta finally held off the Royals as the Bombers escaped with an 8-6 win at Kauffman Stadium.
MLBSportsGrid

MLB Betting Guide for August 9th: Can the Brewers Bullpen Hold a Lead?

After an exciting weekend of baseball featuring cross-town rivalries, important divisional matchups, and a number of extra-inning games, we’re left with a pitiful five-game slate to kick off the week. Today’s games are clustered in the mid-west, meaning four of the six games start around 8 pm ET. The Cleveland Indians and Cincinnati Reds have an early 6 pm start, and the San Diego Padres host the Miami Marlins in the line west coast game.
MLBSacramento Bee

Cortes Jr., Yankees to take on Lynch, Royals

New York Yankees (62-50, third in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (48-63, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr. (0-0, 2.15 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) Royals: Daniel Lynch (2-3, 6.05 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals +136, Yankees -158; over/under...
MLBPosted by
670 The Score

Twins beat White Sox, 4-3

Willians Astudillo hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth inning off Dallas Keuchel, and the Minnesota Twins held on for a 4-3 victory to stop a four-game winning streak for the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night.

Comments / 0

