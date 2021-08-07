Zach LaVine and Team USA Take Down France to Win Gold!
From earning his first All-Star nod to being on the court for the final possession of a gold medal victory, 2021 will be a year Zach LaVine never forgets. The Chicago Bulls star may have clocked just 5 points in his final Olympic contest, but it felt fitting considering the surprisingly effective defensive-minded role he played during this run. LaVine still maintained his important spot in the team’s rotation, and he was one of the five players standing on the court when the final buzzer capped off Team USA’s fourth-straight gold medal victory.www.bleachernation.com
Comments / 0