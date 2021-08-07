Zach LaVine and Team USA Take Down France to Win Gold!

In the third grade, we had an event known as the Reading Olympics. Yes, it was as dumb as it sounded. The teachers set up a series of challenges that students could only complete after answering a reading and writing-based multiple choice question. From what I recall, all of the challenges were meant to be completed in succession. After you answered a question and threw the ball into the cup, you could move on to answer the next question and balance the book on your head (and so on).