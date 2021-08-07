Cancel
Tucson, AZ

Catholic Sisters in Tucson urge senate to pass the "For the People Act"

 6 days ago
The Catholic Sisters in Tucson presented a letter signed by thousands of religious women across the country to urge the senate to pass the "For the People Act".

The bill would expand voting rights and change campaign finance laws, which would reduce the influence of money in politics.

The letter was presented to both senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema.

The group says it's not about partisan politics, but upholding democratic institutions.

Sister Karen Berry said "We think it's very important because there are so many people, especially from minority groups who are going to be impacted by some of the legislation that is happening around the country right now to try to restrict voting."

The group sent a similar letter back in 2010, calling on the house of representatives to vote yes on the Affordable Care Act.

