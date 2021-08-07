Gladhill Estates home closes at $1.205 million

This house at 3502 Bess Way in Monrovia includes seven bedrooms, six full baths and a covered porch off the kitchen that has an electronic Phantom screen and gas fireplace overlooking the rear stone patio and pergola. Staff photo by Bill Green

Listed at $999,900, the home at 3502 Bess Way, Monrovia, closed at $1.205 million. Built in 2017, the home features seven bedrooms and six full baths, an open floor plan, and an eat-in kitchen with granite counters, a quarter-moon island and stainless steel appliances. The main level primary bedroom has trey ceilings, two huge walk-in closets and access to the rear porch. Four spacious bedrooms and three full baths are on the upper level. A covered porch off the kitchen has an electronic Phantom screen and gas fireplace overlooking the rear stone patio and pergola, four-car garage parking and a mud room off the garage with laundry.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

8450 Palmer Road, Middletown, $875,000

4758 Fishers Hollow Road, Myersville, $875,000

29 Wagon Shed Lane, Middletown, $835,000

4233 Lafayette St., Frederick, $803,967

ADAMSTOWN

2375 Ballenger Creek Pike, $775,000

7116 Downing St., $625,000

7114 Downing St., $605,000

5507 Young Family Trail West, $567,555

BRUNSWICK

1242 Tide Lock St., $590,000

22 Brad Alan Drive, $580,000

1305 Scheer St., $487,313

14 Brad Alan Drive, $475,000

1511 Crampton St., $441,416

113 Fiona Way, $330,000

518 N. Maple Ave., $255,000

307 Brunswick St., $237,500

BUCKEYSTOWN

6929 Michaels Mill Road, $355,000

CLARKSBURG

2186 Sugarloaf Parkview Lane, $575,000

FREDERICK

5828 Haller Place, $695,950

2430 Mill Race Road, $688,000

2692 Brook Valley Road, $665,000

6510 Wild Plum Drive, $650,000

8342 Rocky Springs Road, $610,000

8208 Ridgelea Court, $600,000

6758 Meadowside Drive, $595,000

5744 Guilford Garden Terrace, $584,855

5750 Guilford Garden Terrace, $578,495

6133 Fieldcrest Drive, $550,000

6916 Taran Court, $528,000

3034 Jacobs Garden Lane, $525,000

1409 Dagerwing Place, $511,000

1707 Greenleese Circle, $510,000

8103 Glendale Drive, $505,500

2108 Brigade Circle, $501,500

5650 Owl St., $495,000

9730 Fleetwood Way, $485,000

5779 Hannover Court, $485,000

734 N. Market St., $482,000

5309 Ivywood Drive North, $477,000

6988 Executive Way, $465,945

342 Park Ave., $460,000

9655 Fleetwood Court, $460,000

4903 Ridge Crest Court, $450,000

9540 Kingston Place, $440,000

9033 Hamburg Road, $422,500

11615 Daysville Road, $420,000

2708 Egret Way, $415,000

1137 Young Place, $410,000

5813 Bartonsville Road, $401,000

100 W. Fifth St., $400,000

305 S. Market St., $385,000

6435 Ballenger Run Blvd., $385,000

5903 Krantz Drive, $384,090

1934 Crossing Stone Court, $380,000

311 Willow Ave., $380,000

5952 Forum Square, $369,665

6599 Willard Horine Court, $360,900

6139 Pine Crest Lane, $360,000

575 Binford Court, $360,000

927 Halleck Drive, $360,000

5605 Ashburn Terrace, $350,000

1605 Coopers Way, $350,000

4 W. 12th St., $350,000

2513 Old Coach Court, $350,000

920 Pontiac Ave., $332,000

8026 Harbor Place, $322,000

200 Maple Ave., $310,000

5905 Krantz Drive, $307,390

144 Penwick Circle, $307,000

104 Mercer Court, #13-2A, $285,000

118 Crossbill Way, $280,000

2641 Warren Way, #1-9, $267,000

1780 Hillmeade Square, $263,000

1766 Jacob Brunner Drive, $261,000

5732 Charstone Court, $260,000

2100 Yates Drive,#6 1D, $257,000

146 Lauren Court, $255,000

242 Canfield Terrace, $250,000

8649 Indian Springs Road, $245,000

6133 Springwater Place, #F, $240,000

5302-D Talladega Court, #103, $227,000

2506 Coach House Way, $225,000

5818 Planters Court, $225,000

2406 Ellsworth Way, #3B, $225,000

2509 Coach House Way, #3C, $223,000

2505 Coach House Way, #2A, $222,000

532 Riggs Court, $220,000

8203 Blue Heron Drive, #2A, $217,000

138 Fairfield Drive, $215,000

2402 Dominion Drive, #2D, $215,000

1603 Berry Rose Court, #3D, $208,000

2121 Wainwright Court, #BD, $190,000

2503 Coach House Way,#1A, $189,000

903 Blueleaf Court, #6 1D, $179,900

551-E Heather Ridge Drive, #10E, $94,575

IJAMSVILLE

5802 Rochefort St., $421,000

5775 Antwerp St., $421,000

9710 Thompson Drive, $395,000

5857 Rochefort St., $345,000

JEFFERSON

3437 Livingston Drive, $529,900

4104 Old Bridge Lane, $485,000

MIDDLETOWN

2513 Bidle Road, $455,000

3 Sara Lane, $450,000

8 Linden Blvd., $390,000

7 Wash House Circle, $320,000

MONROVIA

11106 Fen View Lane, $646,375

3505 Runkles Drive, $612,500

11791 Sier Drive, $525,000

3016 White Pine Drive, $472,000

5009 Lee Hill Circle, $440,000

MOUNT AIRY

13262 Manor Terrace, $677,000

13660 Samhill Lane, $658,589

4066 Sand Trap Court, $628,000

4127 Bartholows Road, $530,000

12698 Fakhre Court, $460,000

NEW MARKET

309 Nicholas Hall, $670,010

6877 Clovis Court, $667,440

9702 Woodfield Court, $660,000

9703 Woodlake Place, $655,000

426 Orchard Crest Circle, $651,000

212 Orchard Spring Way, $651,000

227 Marley St., $625,000

11088 Sanandrew Drive, $625,000

10543 Hunter Court, $624,800

10554 Whitmire Court, $617,475

6739 Woodridge Road, $605,000

7007 Eaglehead Drive, $595,610

5942 Tomahawk St., $492,815

6027 Goshawk St., $488,160

6033 Goshawk St., $482,205

10402 Quillback St., $476,920

6524 Rimrock Road, $465,000

6031 Goshawk St., $454,525

6029 Goshawk St., $444,360

10607 Saponi Drive, $425,500

6603 Rockridge Road, $420,000

10646 Saponi Drive, $351,378

5733 Meadowood St., #101, $315,000

10251-B White Pelican Way, #103B, $230,000

POINT OF ROCKS

1720 Fletchers Drive, $555,000

1761 Canal Run Drive, $401,000

SMITHSBURG

14502 Old Catoctin Road, $89,000

THURMONT

30 Summit Ave., $479,000

23 Tocati St., $415,000

14756 Sabillasville Road, $310,000

5 Weil Drive, $306,000

53 Catoctin Highlands Circle, $241,500

URBANA

9295 Blue Sage Court, $774,130

3928 Sweet Briar Lane, $745,000

9293 Blue Sage Court, $716,970

3629 Lew Wallace St., $575,000

3616 Timber Green Drive, $573,643

3578 Worthington Blvd., $483,000

3565 Sprigg St. South, $447,000

3542 Bremen St., $430,000

9509 Knights Walk Lane, $350,000

WALKERSVILLE

207 Cartwright Road, $728,510

162 Polaris Drive, $700,000

231 Braeburn Drive, $535,000

111 Phoenix Court, $520,000

8 Georgetown Road, $337,500

8813 Seekers Walk, $240,000

1 Gallorette Court, $230,000

8326 Revelation Ave., $221,000