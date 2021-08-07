George B. Henderson, Jr. 76, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. A memorial service will be held Sunday, August 8, 2021 at 2 PM at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church in Greenville, NC, followed by a reception at the church. George, born in Atmore, Alabama, graduated in 1963 from Coosa High School in Rome, Georgia. He and his wife made their home in Douglasville, Georgia for 46 years before moving to Greenville, North Carolina in 2017. He was a proud veteran and had served in the United States Army from 1965-1971. George was a member of St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church in Greenville, NC. In Georgia, he was a Freemason of Masonic Lodge #289, as well as a Shriner in the Douglasville area. He was also a motorcycle enthusiast, an avid reader, and a member of the Geezer Group in Copper Creek Subdivision in Winterville, NC (which helped neighbors in need with their lawn care). Above all, George was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and neighbor. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Emma Lou Henderson. George is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Norma Henderson; daughters, Shannon Bellflower and husband, John of Fairfax, VA and Patty Henderson of Woodstock, GA; sister, Pat Kelley of Rome, GA; grandchildren, Zachary Bellflower and Emily Bellflower of Fairfax, VA; and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory, Greenville, NC. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.