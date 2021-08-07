Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Diane Susie Puffer

Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiane “Susie” Puffer, 80, passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021. A memorial service will be conducted Friday, August 13th, at 3pm at Covenant Church. Diane never met a stranger and loved everyone. Being a professional clown, known as “Chatter Box,” gave her that opportunity and opened the door to entertain and help people. She was a unique and outgoing person who just wanted to make people happy. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Jefferson R. Brooks and Harold V. Puffer. She is survived by her children, Jodie L. Honstetter and husband Scott of Zebulon and Thomas R. Brooks and wife Pamela Houghton of Destin, FL; five grandsons, Andy, Nathan, Aaron, Alex and Robbie; and sister, Sandra Slagel of Eagle River, WI. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com .

www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alex And#Susie#Covenant Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Mullin, TXtheflashtoday.com

Susan “Susie Q” Elliott

May 14, 1961 ~ August 4, 2021 (age 60) Graveside Services for Susan, 60, will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, August 6, 2021, at Oakview Cemetery in Mullin, Texas with Rev. Weldon Branham officiating. Susan was born in Duluth, Minnesota on May 14, 1961, to Andrew and Martha Elliott.
Eckerty, INwitzamfm.com

Patricia Diane Buechlein, age 72, of Eckerty

Patricia Diane Buechlein, age 72, of Eckerty, Indiana, entered into eternal rest on August 3rd, 2021 at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper, Indiana. She was born in New Albany, Indiana on December 22nd, 1948 to Roy Ellis and Bessie (Satterfield) Allen. Patricia married Patrick Gerard Buechlein on September...
Family Relationshipslewisherald.com

Lailah Diane turns one

Lailah Diane Holloway turned one on July 26, 2021. She enjoyed a small celebration with family and friends and enjoyed spaghetti and cake at her Aunt "Fee's" house. Another party has been scheduled for a later date. Lailah is the daughter of Jamie and Emerald Holloway and the sister of...
Celebritiesspoilertv.com

The First Lady - Jackie Earle Haley, Maria Dizzia and Jeremy Bobb Join Cast

Haley, Dizzia and Bobb will appear in the Eleanor Roosevelt (Anderson) story. Haley will play Louis McHenry Howe, a former reporter for the New York Herald who spent the majority of his life serving as political advisor to Franklin D. Roosevelt (Kiefer Sutherland), culminating in running FDR’s landslide 1932 Presidential victory campaign. Also Eleanor Roosevelt’s dear friend and advisor, Howe encouraged her to break with her predecessors and make the role of First Lady more active and political.

Comments / 0

Community Policy