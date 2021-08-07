Diane “Susie” Puffer, 80, passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021. A memorial service will be conducted Friday, August 13th, at 3pm at Covenant Church. Diane never met a stranger and loved everyone. Being a professional clown, known as “Chatter Box,” gave her that opportunity and opened the door to entertain and help people. She was a unique and outgoing person who just wanted to make people happy. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Jefferson R. Brooks and Harold V. Puffer. She is survived by her children, Jodie L. Honstetter and husband Scott of Zebulon and Thomas R. Brooks and wife Pamela Houghton of Destin, FL; five grandsons, Andy, Nathan, Aaron, Alex and Robbie; and sister, Sandra Slagel of Eagle River, WI. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com .