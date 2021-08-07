Myrtle Cunningham, 83, of Chester, WV, passed away peacefully at Orchards of Foxcrest, Chester, WV with her family by her side, on August 5, 2021. She was the daughter of late Harold and Mabel (Chambers) Blake; besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Jack Cunningham, they were married November 6, 1954. She was also preceded in death by four brothers, Charles, Carl, Bobby, Paul and two sisters, Beulah and Geraldine.