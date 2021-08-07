Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Commander of Iwo Jima flag-planting Marines dies

By associated press
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO – Dave Severance, the Marine company commander whose troops planted the American flag on Iwo Jima during World War II, a moment captured in one of the most iconic war photographs in history, has died. He was 102. Severance died Monday at his home in the San Diego...

journalgazette.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Rosenthal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marines#Iwo Jima#Plant#American#Japanese#Severance#Navy#Associated Press#The Union Tribune#Silver Star#The Marine Corps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
World War II
Related
San Diego, CAPosted by
thedrive

Rare Sight Of Two Supercarriers Docked In San Diego With Their Decks Packed With Aircraft (Updated)

The Abraham Lincoln and the Carl Vinson are readying to deploy and are docked at North Island with their air wings embarked. USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) and USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) are both currently docked at Naval Air Station North Island, which sits right across the bay from downtown San Diego. While it is not rare to see two, or even three, supercarriers in port at North Island, what is rare is seeing two of these massive warships sitting side-by-side with their entire air wings embarked. The terrestrial photos come to us courtesy of our friends @Warshipcam and @CJR1321.
Aerospace & DefensePopular Mechanics

The Navy Now Has a TOPGUN for Submariners

The U.S. Navy now has a naval squadron that imitates enemy submarines in simulated combat. The unit is part of a wider trend in the U.S. military of training to fight realistic enemies. The squadron, AGGRON, is similar to the “aggressor” squadrons that train fighter pilots. The U.S. Navy is...
Militarypncguam.com

Navy awards largest contract for work on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) on Friday awarded a $546 million firm-fixed price contract to Core Tech-HDCC-Kajima, LLC, of Tamuning, Guam for the design and construction of five multi-story bachelors enlisted quarters (BEQ) complexes at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz (MCBCB) on Guam. The contract supports the Defense Policy...
MilitaryUSNI News

U.S. Navy Needs a Corvette: The Badr-Class Would Do

For more than 25 years, the Navy has been grasping for an affordable, reliable, capable, present, small surface combatant. Today, as the littoral combat ships (LCSs) are finally conducting routine deployments, it is ironic that what the Navy was looking for was built in a U.S. shipyard in the 1980s—it was just exported to serve in a partner’s navy. That ship is the Badr-class corvette.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

Surface-Launched Version Of The Tomcat’s AIM-54 Phoenix Missile Nearly Armed Cold War Carriers

The Sea Phoenix air defense system would have ported the weapons system from the F-14 Tomcat onto Navy flattops. The U.S. Navy’s Cold War-era AIM-54 Phoenix long-range air-to-air missile, the primary fleet air defense armament of its F-14 Tomcat interceptors for four decades, was also adapted for surface launch from warships. The little-known Sea Phoenix project also involved installing the F-14’s fire-control radar on a ship and progressed as far as missile test launches.
Militarycimsec.org

A New U.S. Navy Planning Model for Lower-Threshold Maritime Security Operations, Part 1

The new U.S. tri-service maritime strategy, Advantage at Sea, which refers to the three maritime services (Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard) collectively as the single Naval Service, largely focuses on great power competition at sea against peer or near-peer competitors.1 However, although the Naval Service has to be configured and trained to prevail in high-intensity armed conflict, unless and until such conflict occurs, this competition at sea will play itself out through interactions short of war across what the strategy refers to as the “competition continuum.” By increasingly and successfully engaging in activities short of war against maritime competitors and other malign actors, the Naval Service will accomplish a central pillar of Advantage at Sea, which is to “prevail in day-to-day competition.”
Covington, GArockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Covington native serves as member of U.S. Navy's "Silent Service"

NORFOLK, Va. — A Covington native is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard USS New Hampshire (SSN 778) one of the world’s most advanced nuclear-powered submarines. Petty Officer 2nd Class Lars Evans, a 2013 graduate of Eastside High School, joined the Navy over five years ago. “I wanted a change...
Springfield, ILWTAX

A new commander for the 183rd Wing

Colonel Robert C. Gellner (pictured right) assumed command Thursday of the 183d Wing, at Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport, Springfield, Illinois. Col Gellner comes to the 183d Wing from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, where he was commander of the 154th Maintenance Group, ensuring the combat readiness of F-22A, KC-135R, and C-17A aircraft.
Norwood, OHWLWT 5

Remains of Marine who died in WWII identified as 19-year-old Norwood man

NORWOOD, Ohio — The government says the remains of a Marine who died during World War II have been identified as an 19-year-old man from Norwood. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says the remains of Marine Corps Reserve Pfc. Harold W. Hayden, 19, of Norwood, Ohio, killed during World War II, was accounted for on March 30, 2020.
Boulder, COCU Boulder News & Events

Shocked by battle of Iwo Jima, young scholar vowed to make a difference

Richard Jessor, distinguished professor of behavioral science and co-founder of IBS, retires after 70 years of service to CU Boulder. Three sentinels watch over Richard Jessor’s desk: a disarmed Japanese hand grenade, a vial of Iwo Jima’s sand and a Purple Heart medallion. They signify Jessor’s 28 days as a...
Minneapolis, MNMinnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Meet Hosea Roberson, a local war hero

Hosea Roberson may be South Minneapolis’ oldest living resident and hero. “You gotta be faithful. You got to tell the truth, and you have to stick to your word,” is the mantra he lives by and his advice to those who seek to live a good life. At 98, Roberson...
Watertown, WIWatertown Daily Times

Watertown native participates in exercise aboard U.S. Navy warship

NORFOLK, Va. - A Watertown, Wisconsin, native is participating in the large-scale exercise aboard USS Whidbey Island, a U.S. Navy warship that transports and launches Marines from sea to shore as part of amphibious assault operations. Seaman Garett Weihert, a 2012 Lakeside Lutheran High School graduate, joined the Navy over...
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Globe-spanning wargame puts new naval concepts to the test

In a small blue-lit space deep within the guided missile cruiser San Jacinto, two sailors worked to turn the symbols on their consoles into a clearer picture of the potential threats offshore. But off which shore? Though a large screen on the bulkhead showed the blips to be air traffic...

Comments / 0

Community Policy