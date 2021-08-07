Area briefing

With the back-to-school season approaching, Youngstown Area Goodwill Industries will host a book giveaway for teachers at its main office, 2747 Belmont Ave., in Youngstown. Licensed teachers can visit Goodwill from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays between Aug. 9 and Aug. 20 to collect up to 20 free children’s books. Teachers must present valid identification, such as a teacher ID card or proper documentation, to participate. Goodwill will offer teachers a selection of donated children’s books to choose from that will be available in the reception area while supplies last.