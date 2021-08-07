Candace Ann Frye, 69 peacefully passed away on Monday, August 2, 2021 surrounded by her family and friends. A celebration of life will be held for her family and close friends at a later date. Candace had an amazing group of friends who became known by family as “Candace’s Army.” She was truly loved by all and made an impact in the lives of those she came in contact with daily. She was dedicated to helping others heal through Massage and Bodywork and was in private practice for many years. She was especially known for her role in starting the Massage and Bodywork Therapy Licensing process in North Carolina, as well as the Massage Therapy Program at Pitt Community College. Most of all Candace loved her family and friends. She strived to live life to the fullest by simply focusing her energy in the moment one day at a time. She was an avid gardener and lover of animals, regularly adopting cats when she could. She is survived by her son, Jon Curry; three grandchildren, Megan Curry, Alec Curry and Erik Curry; and her brother, Bill Coffman. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, Attention: Donations, 1924 Capital Boulevard, Raleigh, NC 27604 or to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network,1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.